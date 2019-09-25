Best Wireless Headphones with Great Microphones Android Central 2019
Headphones come in all shapes and sizes and it may be difficult to find the right one that suits you. If we're being honest, most wireless headphones have awful microphones. Luckily, not all are bad. We've put together a list of wireless headphones that have great microphones from each major headphone type.
- Convenient conversations: Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
- Gamers unite: Audeze Mobius
- Over-ear chats: Mpow 059
- Long conversations: COWIN E7 Pro
- Multiple microphones: Plantronics Voyager 5200
- Neckbud love: Samsung Level U Pro
- Business chat: Plantronics Voyager Focus UC
- Portable business: Sennheiser Presence UC
- Super durable: Jabra Steel Ruggedized
Convenient conversations: Apple AirPods (2nd generation)Staff pick
AirPods are the most popular wireless earbuds on the market. Not only are they convenient, they deliver some of the best voice and microphone quality on any wireless earbud, let alone a truly wireless set.
Gamers unite: Audeze Mobius
These are over-ear headphones that are designed for wireless gaming, so they have a great soundstage to help with games that support spatial audio.
Over-ear chats: Mpow 059
These are over-ear headphones designed to be portable. The Mpow 059 offer great sound while simultaneously having amazing microphone quality.
Long conversations: COWIN E7 Pro
The COWIN E7 Pro are solid over-ear headphones with excellent microphone quality, a long 30-hour battery life, and solid sound quality. If you want a great pair of ANC over-ear headphones that can help with calls, the E7 Pro are a solid choice.
Multiple microphones: Plantronics Voyager 5200
The Plantronics Voyager 5200 uses four different microphones to ensure it hears you. While more doesn't always mean better, in this case it does.
Neckbud love: Samsung Level U Pro
If you prefer neckbuds, the Samsung Level U Pro offer the best microphone in their class. Also, at that price, it's hard to say no.
Business chat: Plantronics Voyager Focus UC
Active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones don't typically have great microphones but the Voyager Focus UC does. They use a USB dongle to achieve the wireless connection, so it's ideal for business folk who take conference calls.
Portable business: Sennheiser Presence UC
Sure, single bud business headsets went by the wayside by the late 2000s but they're still extremely portable and leave your other ear free to hear what's going on around you. The Sennheiser Presence UC offers excellent microphone quality and ultra portability.
Super durable: Jabra Steel Ruggedized
I'll admit, this is a weird one — a Bluetooth headset that has an IP54 rating. If you need to take calls while working at a construction site or some other heavy-duty workplace, this headset is for you.
Go with what fits your style
Choosing wireless headphones that have a great microphone can be tough, especially if it this is your first time looking at wireless headphones. There are so many different types of headphones and that can be overwhelming for some. However, if you're looking for a great set of all-around headphones that also have a great microphone, don't hesitate to pickup the AirPods. They're convenient, the sound is good, and they last a decent while on a single charge.
If truly wireless earbuds aren't your thing and you're looking for something with better isolation and sound quality, look no further than the Mpow 059. In addition to an exceptional microphone, they offer decent battery life, sound quality, and active noise cancelation. All of these qualities adds up to an exceptional portable audio experience, if you're into carrying around over-ear headphones. However, if battery life is your goal and you have over-ear headphones in mind, definitely check out the COWIN E7 Pro. Those offer a whopping 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.
