Best Wireless Headphones with Great Microphones Android Central 2019

Headphones come in all shapes and sizes and it may be difficult to find the right one that suits you. If we're being honest, most wireless headphones have awful microphones. Luckily, not all are bad. We've put together a list of wireless headphones that have great microphones from each major headphone type.

Go with what fits your style

Choosing wireless headphones that have a great microphone can be tough, especially if it this is your first time looking at wireless headphones. There are so many different types of headphones and that can be overwhelming for some. However, if you're looking for a great set of all-around headphones that also have a great microphone, don't hesitate to pickup the AirPods. They're convenient, the sound is good, and they last a decent while on a single charge.

If truly wireless earbuds aren't your thing and you're looking for something with better isolation and sound quality, look no further than the Mpow 059. In addition to an exceptional microphone, they offer decent battery life, sound quality, and active noise cancelation. All of these qualities adds up to an exceptional portable audio experience, if you're into carrying around over-ear headphones. However, if battery life is your goal and you have over-ear headphones in mind, definitely check out the COWIN E7 Pro. Those offer a whopping 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.