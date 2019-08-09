Best Wireless Charging Pads for Note 10 and Note 10+ Android Central 2019
Wireless charging is the easiest way to top up a phone, and the Galaxy Note 10 supports every standard you can think of, including Qi, PMA and Samsung's own Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. This year, the Note lineup supports extra-fast speeds of 12W and 15W respectively, but only with a select few chargers. Let's round up the best options for your new phone!
- The best one: Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15W
- Two for one: Yootech 10W Wireless Charger [2-pack]
- Two in one: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad
- Simple and powerful: Anker PowerWave 15
- Cheap and reliable: RAVPower 2 Coils Wireless Charger
- Lowest profile: Anker PowerWave 10W
The best one: Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15WStaff pick
If you want the absolute best wireless charging speeds for your new Note 10, Samsung's own 15W wireless charging stand is your best bet. It's not cheap, but that's because there's a lot of tech inside this little stand. Charge your phone vertically or horizontally, cool down your phone with a fan, and change the fan speed and LED strength.
Two for one: Yootech 10W Wireless Charger [2-pack]Best value
If you like wirelessly charging your phone anywhere and everywhere around the home, or perhaps at home at the office, Yootech's value-minded two-pack is the perfect option. With 10W charging in both horizontal and vertical orientations, these are quality charging stands that keep your phone topped up all day, every day.
Two in one: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad
There's a lot to like about Samsung's Duo Pad, which charges the Note 10 at its maximum wireless charging speed and a second gadget, like a Galaxy Watch Active or pair of Galaxy Buds, right next to it. If you've got the space (and the money), this is a great option).
Simple and powerful: Anker PowerWave 15
Anker's PowerWave 15 wireless charging solution is no-frills but delivers powerful 10W charging to all Samsung phones, and up to 15W with the right AC adapter. It has an anti-slip surface so your glass Note 10 won't fall off, and it's powerful enough to deliver a charge through a thick case.
Cheap and reliable: RAVPower 2 Coils Wireless Charger
You don't have to spend a lot to charge your Galaxy Note 10 quickly. This RAVPower charger has two coils so it can charge your new phone in portrait or landscape, and goes up to 10W, so it's as fast as any non-Samsung charger you can buy.
Lowest profile: Anker PowerWave 10W
If you're looking for the lowest-profile wireless charger possible, Anker's 10W PowerWave mat is an outstanding choice. It's inexpensive, reliable, and will fit easily onto any desk or room design. Its 10W charging is also plenty fast for your new Note 10 or Note 10+.
Be sure to choose your charger wisely
There are two kinds of wireless chargers: those that come with AC adapters included and those that don't. Samsung's chargers all come with the right charger and cable so you don't have to worry about generating enough power at the wall to hit top wireless charging speeds.
Some of the chargers we've included, like Anker's PowerWave 15, come with a right cable (in this case, a USB-C to USB-A cable) but no AC adapter. If you want to ensure top speeds for your Note 10, you're going to want to buy a Quick Charge 3.0 (for USB-A to Micro-USB or USB-A to USB-C cables) or USB Power Delivery (for USB-C to USB-C cables) adapter separately.
If you're confused, remember this: the more power you provide a wireless charger at the wall, the better. That's because wireless charging is a lossy charging method, so if you want to give your phone the maximum 10W or 12W the wireless charger claims it can provide, the wall adapter will need to provide at least 18W, which requires Quick Charge 3.0 or USB-PD.
If we had to pick one
There are plenty of great options for you to choose from, but if you want the absolute top speeds and reliability for your new Note 10 or Note 10+, go with Samsung's fancy new and expensive 15W Wireless Charging Stand.
For something a bit more palatable but just as fast, Anker's PowerWave 15 is the way to go. It's small, reliable, and charges your phone quickly, and it uses a USB-C port for power, which ensures top speeds.
And if price is your top priority, Yootech's 2-pack of their excellent 10W charging stands combines an incredible product with awesome value.
