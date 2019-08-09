Best Wireless Charging Pads for Note 10 and Note 10+ Android Central 2019

Wireless charging is the easiest way to top up a phone, and the Galaxy Note 10 supports every standard you can think of, including Qi, PMA and Samsung's own Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. This year, the Note lineup supports extra-fast speeds of 12W and 15W respectively, but only with a select few chargers. Let's round up the best options for your new phone!

Be sure to choose your charger wisely

There are two kinds of wireless chargers: those that come with AC adapters included and those that don't. Samsung's chargers all come with the right charger and cable so you don't have to worry about generating enough power at the wall to hit top wireless charging speeds.

Some of the chargers we've included, like Anker's PowerWave 15, come with a right cable (in this case, a USB-C to USB-A cable) but no AC adapter. If you want to ensure top speeds for your Note 10, you're going to want to buy a Quick Charge 3.0 (for USB-A to Micro-USB or USB-A to USB-C cables) or USB Power Delivery (for USB-C to USB-C cables) adapter separately.

If you're confused, remember this: the more power you provide a wireless charger at the wall, the better. That's because wireless charging is a lossy charging method, so if you want to give your phone the maximum 10W or 12W the wireless charger claims it can provide, the wall adapter will need to provide at least 18W, which requires Quick Charge 3.0 or USB-PD.

If we had to pick one

There are plenty of great options for you to choose from, but if you want the absolute top speeds and reliability for your new Note 10 or Note 10+, go with Samsung's fancy new and expensive 15W Wireless Charging Stand.

For something a bit more palatable but just as fast, Anker's PowerWave 15 is the way to go. It's small, reliable, and charges your phone quickly, and it uses a USB-C port for power, which ensures top speeds.

And if price is your top priority, Yootech's 2-pack of their excellent 10W charging stands combines an incredible product with awesome value.

