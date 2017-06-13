Your new Samsung Galaxy S8 supports wireless charging, so take full advantage of the convenience!
Update June 2017: The Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad is now for sale on Amazon!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a beautifully designed phone packed with convenient features. That includes wireless charging, which allows you to forgo dealing with cables and elegantly have your phone charging on your desk at work or nightstand at home and simply grab it when it's time to get up and go.
There are a variety of wireless charging stands and pad options compatible with the Galaxy S8, from chargers designed by Samsung to third-party products. Here are your best available options for the Samsung Galaxy S8.
- Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
- Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter
- Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand
- Tylt Qi Wireless Charging Stand
- Aukey Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
Samsung has come out with a completely redesigned wireless charging pad/stand, which launched alongside the Galaxy S8. Besides the premium leather-like appearance and ingenious design which allows you to easily convert this pad into an angled charging stand, you can be sure that this charging pad was created with your Galaxy S8 in mind.
The charger comes with a spare Samsung Fast Charge wall charger — because let's be honest, you can never have too many Samsung wall chargers — and allows you to fast charge your Galaxy S8 wirelessly at your home or office. At over $60, this is the most expensive option on the list, but if premium quality and functionality are your top priorities this is the one you want.
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter
If functionality and cost are your two biggest buying factors, you'll want to consider Samsung's older wireless charging pad, which has been deeply discounted on Amazon.
These UFO-like charging pads can charge Qi-compatible devices and are Fast Charge-compatible with your Galaxy S8. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and also has a standard one-year warranty. This is a great option if you're looking to set up wireless charging at your home and at work because they're so damn cheap right now. You can also get the older style as a charging stand if you prefer that look instead.
Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand
Spigen is one of the best accessory makers, and its Qi Charging Stand is a fine example to back that claim. This charging stand is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for under $30 at Amazon.
TYLT Qi Wireless Charging Stand
TYLT has been in the wireless charging game for years, proving itself to be one on of the most trusted third-party manufacturers. This is another angled wireless charging stand that lets you keep your phone accessible while it charges at your desk. What separates TYLT from Spigen's stand is the color options — you can get this charging stand in black, red, blue and yellow.
Aukey Wireless Charging Pad
Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jibe well with your personal tastes. It's roughly the size of a coaster and available in both black and white, so it won't take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. The trade-off here is that the smooth charging surface may not be the best for the slick glass back of the Galaxy S8, but it should also charge through most cases.
Do you charge wirelessly?
Have you owned any of the wireless chargers we've featured here? What has been your experience? Let us know in the comments below!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Reader comments
Best Wireless Charging Pads for Galaxy S8
Spigen's on Amazon says won't ship to U.S. Is there a different model number or should you seek alternate merchants?
I had 6 Fast Wireless Chargers I used with the S7 Edge and all worked great! However, only two of them work with the S8+ - No idea why...
I got this one last week. Works very well.
"CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charger, Qi Wireless Charging Stand for Galaxy Note 5 / S8/S8 Plus /S7 / S7 Edge / S6 Edge+ and Other Qi-enabled Devices" - available on Amazon
With my Note 5, no problems with any wireless chargers that I own or are friends. They are excellent and can't wait to use with my new S8.
Is the s7 charger compatible with the s8
They look exactly the same.
Samsung's site shows what looks like the s7 one and says compatible with s8
Can someone confirm
I called Samsung about this a few days ago and they told me they will work with the S8.
Apparently, the new Fast Charging pad is no difference in speed of charge than the old. The only difference is how the new one slides and pops up. For my money, might as well get a less expensive fast charging pad from last year if there's no difference in speed of charge. Unless you just want to have "the new" pad and need to be able to flip it up or down, you could probably get a flat and an angled fast charging pad for the same price as the new.
I'm going use my Nokia Qi chargers.. I have 5 of these scatter between work and home.
I have two of the Nokia pads. They aren't fast charging, but great for topping off.
I recently bought the S8 after switching from the Lumia 950, as I already have the Nokia wireless charger I tried using it with the S8 but unfortunately it does not work.
I think I'll be sticking with last years Samsung wireless charging stand. I have two on hand right now. I actually prefer the look over the new one.
It's now a necessity for me. Can't believe everyone isn't charging their phones wirelessly yet! (i.e. figured there'd be higher adoption by manufacturers and consumers by now.)
I'll be stunned if the S8 actually works well with wireless charging. I've owned several S7's both Exynos and SD and regular and edges and NOT ONE was reliable with wireless charging (and I'm about 95% sure I'm remembering correctly this was an issue with the Note 5's I owned too). I would put them on my TYLT Vu and/or Samsung stand up wireless charger (troubleshooting) at night and often, probably 50% of the time, woke up to a nearly dead battery as they just stopped charging at some point and never started again.
I've never seen this problem with any other phone I've owned that had wireless charging (Nexus 5, Nexus 6, LG G2, my current LG G6 etc), only Samsung's and seems like only since the S6.
I hope Sammy fixed that, and from what I've heard they may have (true that they used to have one cool now have three?).
I have had the S6 for almost 2 years now and only had that problem once. Turned out i knocked it completely off the charging pad during the night. Although my cheap PowerBot pad works way better than my samsung pad.
Meant, since S6 all phones after it. As far as I remember, worked fine with the S6.
Also seen this on a Note 5. Very unreliable. No issues on g6.
Never had a problem here. Note 5 & S7 Huh? Never heard of this.
Agreed! I have had my S7 for 6 months and it charges wirelessly like a charm. I use the Samsung stand up charger. Initially, it was helpful to hear the little sound the phone would make when it started charging wirelessly after I put it on the charger. But, now I know how to put it on the charger and it always charges. I have been using Samsung phones and wireless charging since the days of the S3 (S4, S5, Note 4, Note 7 and now S7). It has ALWAYS worked flawlessly and I have never had a problem with it.
I love the wireless charging. I have ordered my galaxy S8. I am going to want to use the charging pads I already have, however I want to put a good case on the phone. Any recommendations on good cases that work with the S8 and the wireless charging pads?
Been using wireless charging with many different cases and haven't experienced any that don't work with it.
I have been considering the UAG Monarch case. Has anyone ever tried top wirelessly charge through a UAG case?
Yes, works just fine.
The second listing is a bit misleading. The item linked to is a great deal ($15) but doesn't seem to be the fast-charging version shown in the image next to it. The fast-charging version is $35.
Hey AC, any chance of posting a full review for the handsets any time soon?? Seems odd to be posting so, so many supporting pieces on devices which you haven't actually reviewed yet.
You must have had enough hands on time by now in order to tell us which case/charger/scaling settings etc.... are best.
Dude they're just giving you affiliate links. And there's an embargo on reviews.
This the one i use...
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/61jCLwT7LFL._SL1500_.jpg
Same.
If I get the older Samsung pad will it work with the s8 as it uses usb c?
Yes. You connect the wireless pad to a usb charger using a standard micro usb cable and it doesn't matter what connection the phone itself has since you won't be using it. The older S6/S7 pads are 100% compatible with the S8. The fast charge pads are amazing - very fast, seems to me almost as fast as charging with a cable. The problem with the Samsung pads is they light up way too much to use on a nightstand and also have a fan to keep charger and phone cool while fast charging. No good right next to you while you're trying to sleep. I use a generic wireless charger I bought from Amazon for night time charging - charging speed is no issue overnight - and I cover the small LED with some black tape.
Thanks for response man. I'll give the Spigen Qi a try then. Do you know if the model on Amazon is fast charging as I couldn't find it.
Nice info to have. Thanks.
The issue with the older Samsung pad is it's not USB-C. So if you want to charge via cable you can't just unplug it and charge. Any wireless charger I get for my S8 MUST be usbc cabled for efficiency. I already have too many cables as is.