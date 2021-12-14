Best Wireless Charging Pads for Galaxy S8 in 2022
If you're using a Samsung Galaxy S8 and haven't taken advantage of its wireless charging capabilities, what have you been waiting for? Wireless charging allows you to forgo dealing with cables and have your phone charging on your desk at work or nightstand at home and simply grab it when it's time to get up and go. There's a good variety of styles compatible with the Galaxy S8 and here are the best available options.
Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad
Made by Samsung, this convertible charging pad/stand hides all the charging tech in a stylishly designed casing that looks equally at home in the office, the living room, or the bedroom.
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad
For the same fast charging speeds in a smaller package, look for Samsung's flat wireless charging pad. This model is designed to charge Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy Buds as well as phones.
Seneo charging stand
Seneo's stand has two charging coils for vertical or horizontal phone charging and can handle phones that have cases up to 4mm thick. Just keep in mind, the LED on the front can be a little bright for the bedroom.
iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charger Qi Charging Pad
This is a wireless charging pad that doesn't look like a cheap disc of plastic, so you'll be happy to have this prominently placed in your office or living room.
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Charging Stand
The PowerWave is a no-frills charging stand. You'll need a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which isn't included, but the stand does ship with a 6 foot cable.
Wireless charging is where it's at
Wireless charging becomes that much more of a useful feature the older your phone gets as the battery life naturally slows down. Instead of fussing about with cables, with the right charging pad for your workstation or bedside table you can simply put your phone down and know that it'll be fully charged when you pick it back up.
As you can see you've got some solid options no matter your budget. If the price is no object for you, the Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad is the best option that's made by Samsung itself.
For a sleek and stylish option, check out the ESR Mini Portable Wireless Charger which is small, light, and highly portable for the frequent traveler — but if you do snag it you'll also want to pick up an Anker Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger to go with it since it doesn't come with a wall adapter in the box.
