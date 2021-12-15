Best Wireless Charging Pads For Galaxy S7 in 2022
One of the Galaxy S7's coolest features, when it released, was the support for wireless charging. We're only just now seeing wireless charging become standard on most 2020 flagships, but if you've still got the S7, these are currently the best wireless charging stands that'll work with it.
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad
This wireless charger will not only charge your S7 at top speed, but it's also designed to charge the Galaxy Watch line, the Galaxy Watch Active line, and Galaxy Buds, and it's a nice compact size for the nightstand.
Spigen Qi Charging Stand
Spigen is a well-respected accessory maker, and their Qi Charging Stand is a prime example of why. This charging stand has a base to rest your phone on and is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while it is charging. It really is a great fit for any nightstand or office.
TYLT Qi Charging Stand
TYLT has been making wireless charging accessories for years and has been a name that is trusted in the space. This charger is angled at 45 degrees for optimal viewing while your phone is charging, and it also has a LED to indicate its charging progression. Plus, there are three fun colors to choose from!
Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand
This is another Samsung-made wireless charger, but unlike the first one on this list, you get a stand design instead of the pad style. There's support for fast charging, multi-colored LED lights to show the current charge status of your device, and thee sleek colors to choose from.
Yootech Wireless Charger
If you want to spend as little as possible for a new wireless charger, you can't do much better than this one from Yootech. It supports 7.5W fast wireless charging and comes in three cool colors. Just keep in mind that you'll need to supply your own AC adapter!
Ditch the cords and charge your phone wirelessly!
Even though Samsung Galaxy S7 is getting up there in age, wireless charging technology isn't going anywhere anytime soon. With that in mind, investing in a quality wireless charger is a great idea because chances are you'll be using that with your Galaxy S7 along with newer phones that also support wireless charging.
Samsung's official chargers are always the best choice for Samsung phone, but if you can't decide between an angled stand or a flat pad, the Anker Wireless Charging Bundle offers the best value as you get both styles of wireless charging pads — one for home and one for the office. You do need to supply your own AC adapters for both, whereas the Samsung one supplies the Adaptive Fast Charge wall brick and is also available in a two-pack as well.
