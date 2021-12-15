Best Wireless Charging Pads For Galaxy S7 in 2022

One of the Galaxy S7's coolest features, when it released, was the support for wireless charging. We're only just now seeing wireless charging become standard on most 2020 flagships, but if you've still got the S7, these are currently the best wireless charging stands that'll work with it.

Even though Samsung Galaxy S7 is getting up there in age, wireless charging technology isn't going anywhere anytime soon. With that in mind, investing in a quality wireless charger is a great idea because chances are you'll be using that with your Galaxy S7 along with newer phones that also support wireless charging.

Samsung's official chargers are always the best choice for Samsung phone, but if you can't decide between an angled stand or a flat pad, the Anker Wireless Charging Bundle offers the best value as you get both styles of wireless charging pads — one for home and one for the office. You do need to supply your own AC adapters for both, whereas the Samsung one supplies the Adaptive Fast Charge wall brick and is also available in a two-pack as well.