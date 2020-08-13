Best Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Android Central 2020
The best wireless chargers for the Note 20 are consistent, stylish, and speedy. They should never make you guess whether your phone is lined up properly, nor should they leave you waiting and waiting on a sluggish 5W charge instead of Samsung's Fast Charge wireless profiles. These are the best and brightest wireless chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, whether you need something light and nimble for your cubicle at work or need a sturdy stand for your nightstand.
- Fastest speed: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
- Value pick: AUKEY USB-C Wireless Charger
- Charge it all: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad
- Up or down: Spigen SteadiBoost Flex
- Charge your way: Ampere Unravel 3+1
- Fabric feel for less: RATEL Wireless Charger
- At home and on the go: Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger (10,000mAh)
- Travel-friendly: ESR Mini Portable Wireless Charger
Fastest speed: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger StandStaff pick
This is just about the only charger that actually charges the Note 20 at 15W, since most third-party 15W chargers use a different protocol than Samsung's Fast Charge 2.0.
Value pick: AUKEY USB-C Wireless Charger
This hockey pick-sized Qi charger will charge the Note 20 at 10W and won't stick out with its understated squircle design. It doesn't come with a QuickCharge wall adapter, but chances are you already have six at home.
Charge it all: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad
If you have a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds and a Note 20, this pad is perfectly suited to charging both at the same time. The right-hand pad is sculpted so its easier to align smaller accessories, and both pads can wireless charge a phone.
Up or down: Spigen SteadiBoost Flex
Can't decide if you want a vertical stand or a flat charging pad? Get you a charger that can do both! Spigen's convertible stand will charge the Note 20 at 10W whether you use it propped up or laying down.
Charge your way: Ampere Unravel 3+1
Few Qi chargers accept Power Delivery input, but the Unravel needs that higher power in order to charge three devices at 10W at the same time. You can also rearrange it as a stand or accordion-fold it to save desk space.
Fabric feel for less: RATEL Wireless Charger
This phenomenally thin pad is great for crowded desks and tiny nightstands. The top of this pad is covered in soft-touch fabric and it uses USB-C rather than the outdated Micro-USB port most value Qi chargers do.
At home and on the go: Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger (10,000mAh)
The wireless charging speed here might not be as fast, but it makes up for it with the ability to be a power bank when you're traveling and a wireless charging pad when you're safe at home.
Travel-friendly: ESR Mini Portable Wireless Charger
This wireless charger comes with a silicone cover that serves two purposes. It can help block the indicator light so it doesn't keep you up at night, and it's also a cable organizer so you can keep things tidy while traveling.
What are the best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Note 20?
There are multitudes of wireless chargers out there, but if you want to charge the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at the full 15W Samsung advertises, you'll have to stick to first-party chargers with the Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand. 15W charging is only supported by a handful of Samsung phones — from the Galaxy S10 series to the Note 20 series — and as such there's only one Samsung wireless charge model so far to support it.
If you're happy charging at 10W instead, your options absolutely explode. If your Note 20 came with Galaxy Buds — or you used that pre-order credit for a Galaxy Watch Active 2 — then you'll probably want to opt for the Samsung Duo Pad so you can charge both devices easily without wires covering your nightstand. There's also a plethora of inexpensive wireless chargers like the AUKEY USB-C Wireless Charger that are perfect for plopping on your desk or in the living room so you can top off while watching TV with the family.
Just keep in mind most of these chargers need a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0/3.0 charger to power them if they don't have a wall plug in the box. The chargers that Samsung phones used to come with, the ones with USB-A, those are perfect for these if you still have them laying around, but if you don't. QC 3.0 chargers are plentiful and affordable these days.
