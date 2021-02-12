Best Wear OS Watch Android Central 2021

If you're shopping for the best Android smartwatch, you'll notice that many of the options are Wear OS watches. It's not without its flaws, but this operating system has made some great improvements in recent years. The best Wear OS watch you can buy right now is the Fossil Gen 5E. It's reasonably priced and it has all the features that most users need. If it's not quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other options!

If you're a fan of Fossil watches but you want something slim and sleek, you'll appreciate the 5E's refined design. More importantly, it's packed with essential features that most users will find useful. You can choose whether you want a men's model in a larger 44mm case or the women's model that comes in a 42mm case. Both Fossil Gen 5E variants are compatible with interchangeable bands. There are numerous color options as well, including Silver/Gold, Rose Gold, Pink, Black, and more. As far as features go, there is a lot to unpack. The Fossil Gen 5E offers heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, NFC payments, smartphone notifications, Google Assistant, and multiple battery-saving modes. It also has a built-in microphone/speaker, so can easily take Bluetooth calls on your wrist. It's water-resistant up to 30 meters, which means you don't have to panic if it gets wet. You might've picked up on this by now, but one of the main missing features is onboard GPS. You'll need to use your phone for connected GPS. If you're a serious athlete, this might be a deal-breaker. You get the same Snapdragon 3100 Wear processor that the original Gen 5 models have, but you'll get 4GB of storage instead of the previous 8GB. If you so desire, you can take advantage of the multi-day battery modes. These can be useful if you want to prevent your watch from dying on you, but they can limit what features are available for use. In Daily Mode, you can use most features but you'll still need to charge it every 24 hours or so. Pros: Heart-rate monitoring, Activity/health tracking, Built-in mic/speaker, Google Assistant, Google Pay Cons: Less storage than original Gen 5 models, Lacks built-in GPS, Short battery life

Best Upgrade Pick: TicWatch Pro 3

If you're looking for a smartwatch that's built to go big or go home, look no further than the TicWatch Pro 3. It's one of the latest releases from Mobvoi and it has many improvements. You get the company's signature dual-layer display, which you may be familiar with if you've used any of the Pro models. Now, the new-and-improved Display 2.0 comes with a live seconds counter and a useful backlight. The battery should last for about 3 days in Smart Mode, but this will depend on your usage. Some of the key features include built-in GPS, activity/health tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, and Google Pay. When we say this watch is big, we're not exaggerating. For most people, 47mm is a fairly big watch case. Even still, the company states the new model is about 30% lighter this time around. It comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Additionally, the TicWatch Pro 3 has refreshed some of its apps, including TicExercise and TicPulse. Some new ones were added to the lineup as well, like TicOxygen for blood oxygen monitoring, TicHearing for noise detection and alert, TicZen to track stress levels with your heart-rate data, and TicBreathe for breath training. If you're not bothered by how large this device is, you may have met your match. It's one of the best Wear OS watches out there thanks to the new Snapdragon Wear 4100, which leads to silky-smooth performance. The only other deterrent that might scare some people off is the expensive price tag. We should also mention that it only comes in one color option, Shadow Black. Pros: Outstanding performance, GPS, HRM, NFC, More lightweight design, Dual-layer display, Google Assistant Cons: Pretty expensive, Only comes in one color, A bit big for some wrists

GPS, HRM, NFC

More lightweight design

Dual-layer display

Google Assistant Cons: Pretty expensive

Only comes in one color

A bit big for some wrists

Best Style: Skagen Falster 3

Perhaps you're not looking for the biggest Wear OS watch on the block. Those who prefer a more traditional aesthetic will love the stylish appeal of the Skagen Falster 3. It comes in a modest 42mm case, so it sits right in the middle of the size scale. You can choose whether you want the stainless steel case in Black, Silver, or Rose Gold. The band options include silicone, stainless steel mesh, and leather. There's a lot to love about the Skagen Falster 3, including the clever three-button layout that comes with a smooth rotating crown. Scrolling through menus is effortless and eliminates the need to always use the touchscreen. The main features include built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, NFC payments, smartphone notifications, Google Assistant, and a built-in microphone/speaker. It also has a 3 ATM water resistance rating. The proprietary bands can be a hassle to change, but that's a small disadvantage in comparison to all of the positives here. If style is the name of your game, you can't go wrong with the Skagen Falster 3. Again, the extended battery modes are available, but they'll restrict how you can use your watch. Otherwise, you can expect to charge it daily. Pros: Sleek, attractive design, Smooth rotating crown, GPS, HRM, NFC, Built-in mic/speaker, Google Assistant Cons: Proprietary bands, Short battery life

Smooth rotating crown

GPS, HRM, NFC

Built-in mic/speaker

Google Assistant Cons: Proprietary bands

Short battery life

Best for Fitness Buffs: Suunto 7

If you're a fitness buff, you're probably looking for more from a Wear OS watch. The Suunto 7 fits the bill. Not only does it come in a large, durable case, but it's also packed with fitness features that will likely meet all of your tracking needs. It might not be as popular or well-known as some of the other options on this list, but it's got some serious potential. Not only do you get built-in GPS as well as full-color accurate mapping software, but you also have access to more than 70 sport modes. We should also mention that with the apps available from Suunto, you can view helpful metrics that go into further detail than what's available on Google Fit, such as training load, training recovery, and much more. This watch is 5 ATM water-resistant. These features are undeniably great, especially if you're a hardcore fitness buff. Make sure that you're content with only 2 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, though. It's also not uncommon to experience sluggish performance due to the ever-evolving nature of Wear OS, but that's not exactly a new problem. If you can deal with these minor flaws, this the best choice for serious athletes. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC, Durable, sporty design, Superior activity tracking, Full-color mapping, Google Assistant Cons: Gigantic, Mediocre battery life, Too expensive for some

Durable, sporty design

Superior activity tracking

Full-color mapping

Google Assistant Cons: Gigantic

Mediocre battery life

Too expensive for some

Best for Connectivity: Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Those who have been longing for a Wear OS smartwatch with improved performance and LTE connectivity will be more than pleased with the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. This model was just recently announced, so it's relatively new to the market. This is also the first Fossil smartwatch to offer LTE. The one thing to note here is that it's only available on Verizon. This model has all of the same features that the original Gen 5 smartwatches had. The design is similar as well. You get a 45mm stainless steel case that is available in Rose Gold or Smoke. Both models are water-resistant up to 30 meters. If you need a quick refresher on those features, we've got you covered. You'll get built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google, Pay, smartphone notifications, and Google Assistant. The new feature, of course, is the LTE connectivity. This means you can leave your phone at home and still take calls, send texts, and stream music. Not bad, right? As you might've guessed, you also get the battery-saving modes on this Wear OS watch. The only real problem might be that the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is exclusive to Verizon. If you're an existing customer, you might've hit the jackpot. If not, it might be more trouble than it's worth to switch carriers. We also would've liked to see the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, but Fossil stuck with the 3100. You'll also want to be aware that LTE smartwatches aren't exactly cheap, so be prepared for the hefty price tag that comes with it. Pros: LTE connectivity, Built-in GPS, Two color options, Activity/health tracking, Google Pay & Google Assistant Cons: Only one size option, Verizon exclusive, Missing Snapdragon Wear 4100

Built-in GPS

Two color options

Activity/health tracking

Google Pay & Google Assistant Cons: Only one size option

Verizon exclusive

Missing Snapdragon Wear 4100

Best Lifestyle Watch Fossil Gen 5

Those who don't need a ton of bells and whistles might prefer a Wear OS watch that's suitable for daily wear, like the Fossil Gen 5. The 44mm stainless steel case is available in a few different models, including the Carlyle and the Julianna. The former is a men's model and the latter is a women's model. This is yet another smartwatch that takes advantage of the rotating crown for easy navigation. You also get two additional buttons that you can program as you see fit. These watches are compatible with 22mm interchangeable bands. In addition to being an attractive wearable, the Fossil Gen 5 comes with plenty of features that make it a perfect lifestyle watch. It comes with built-in GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, NFC payments, and Google Assistant. It's also water-resistant up to 30 meters. With all the new models Fossil is putting out, the Gen 5 is more affordable than ever. This is an excellent value for anyone who wants an efficient lifestyle watch with several features. The sunlight visibility isn't great on this smartwatch, but that may not be a huge deal for most people. The ongoing theme with all of these models is — you guessed it — the short battery life. This is an ongoing issue across Wear OS, but hopefully, some more improvements are the way. Battery-saving modes are nice if you're in a life-or-death situation with your watch, but they're not realistic for frequent use unless you don't plan on using key features. Pros: GPS, HRM, NFC, Multiple color options, Lightweight design, Activity/health tracking, Google Assistant Cons: Poor sunlight visibility, Short battery life

Multiple color options

Lightweight design

Activity/health tracking

Google Assistant Cons: Poor sunlight visibility

Short battery life