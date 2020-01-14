Best Waterproof Headphones Android Central 2020
There are a lot of factors that go into buying a new pair of headphones, but one that can be easy to overlook is the waterproof rating. Whether you're breaking a sweat at the gym or happen to get caught in a rainstorm, having proper waterproofing for your headphones will ensure they keep on working without any problems even if they happen to get a little wet. The Jaybird Vista are what we deem to be as the best overall waterproof headphones, but if those aren't your cup of tea, there are plenty of other options worth considering.
- Best Overall: Jaybird Vista
- Best Value: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53
- Best Budget Pick: Mpow Flame
- Best Design: Aukey Key Series B60
- Best On-Ear: Adidas RPT-01
- Best Bone Conduction: AfterShokz Titanium
Best Overall: Jaybird Vista
Starting off this list, let's talk about our top pick for the best overall waterproof headphones — the Jaybird Vista. Jaybird's made a name for itself with a vast portfolio of workout-focused earbuds, and the Vista are the company's latest offering.
Taking the shape of true wireless earbuds, the Jaybrid Vista tout an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating that should be able to stand just about anything. Similarly, you also benefit from MIL-STD 810G durability. In other words, these are very rugged earbuds.
Despite having so much protection, the Vista manage to stay small and comfortable when worn. You get a bunch of ear tips to customize the size, and the charging case is also relatively compact. The earbuds themselves promise six hours of battery at a time, but with the charging case, you can expect 32 hours of total use. Not to mention, the case charges via USB-C 🙌.
The lack of a higher-end audio codec (like AAC, which is common on much more affordable options) is a bummer, but it's not enough to stop the Vista from being our go-to recommendation.
Pros:
- IPX7 waterproofing
- MIL-STD 810G durability rating
- Total use time of 32 hours between earbuds and case
- Customizable ear tips
- Charges via USB-C
Cons:
- Only supports SBC audio codec
- Pricey
Best Overall
Jaybird Vista
Worth the price
Overall, the Jaybird Vista come out on top as the best waterproof earbuds you can buy — even if they aren't the most affordable.
Best Value: TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53
There are a lot of reasons to love the Jaybird Vista, but if they're too rich for your blood, another great choice comes from TaoTronics with its SoundLiberty 53.
Once again in the form of true wireless buds, the SoundLiberty 53 have a lot going for them. There's an IPX7 waterproof rating, touch controls for controlling your music playback, five hours of battery per charge, and another 36 hours with the included case.
We love that you can use Single mode for just listening to one earbud at a time, and unlike the Jaybird Vista, the SoundLiberty 53 support both SBC and AAC audio codecs. Add that together with a simple design and two colors to choose from, and you're getting an insane amount of value.
Pros:
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Playback touch controls
- Around 40 hours of total battery life
- Incredible price
Cons:
- Just five hours of battery per charge
Best Value
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53
Save some money along the way
Get more for your money with the SoundLiberty 53, offering an IPX7 rating and strong battery life at a low price.
Best Budget Pick: Mpow Flame
It's undeniable that the SoundLiberty 53 are a great value, but what if you're trying to spend even less? If so, you'll want to check out the Mpow Flame. These headphones favor a more traditional wireless earbud design as opposed to a true wireless one, and for the price, it's jaw-dropping what you can get.
In regards to waterproofing, there's the full IPX7 one along with an "interior nano-coating" to keep everything in tip-top shape no matter how wet the Mpow Flame get. Battery life is rated between 7-9 hours, ambient noise is isolated thanks to Mpow's CVC 6.0 noise-canceling microphones, and the ear clips allow for a secure and comfortable fit no matter how active you are.
The use of the older Bluetooth 4.1 tech isn't ideal, but considering how cheap the Flame are, we can't fault Mpow too much. Plus, we think you'll get over that fast once you see how many colors you can choose from.
Pros:
- IPX7 waterproof
- Comfortable and secure ear hooks
- Free carrying case
- Available in a bunch of colors
- Dirt cheap
Cons:
- Older Bluetooth 4.1
Best Budget Pick
Mpow Flame
Flame on
Despite keeping costs as low as possible, the Mpow Flame manage to be a worthy contender in the world of waterproof headphones.
Best Design: Aukey Key Series B60
With so many different headphones out there, it can be difficult for companies to make themselves stand out. Aukey is mostly known for its portable battery banks, but somehow, it's also wedged itself into the audio market with a pretty incredible pair of earbuds in the form of its Key Series B60.
In regards to core headphone features, the Key Series B60 do just about everything right. You get Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, and a respectable IPX6 rating for waterproofing. The B60 also look quite nice, come with customizable ear tips and ear hooks, and are offered in few different colors.
If you ask us, the real star of the show with the B60 is the Magnetic QuickSwitch. If you have the earbuds around your neck but aren't using them, the backs of each bud clasp together via magnetics to automatically power themselves off. When you're ready to use them again, simply separate the backs and they automatically turn on. It's such a simple feature, but it's one we think you'll find it hard to live without once you experience it for yourself.
Pros:
- IPX6 waterproofing
- Magnetic clasp
- Customizable ear tips and ear hooks
- USB-C charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
Cons:
- Max eight-hour battery life
Best Design
Aukey Key Series B60
We love the magnetic clasp
A magnetic clasp that seamlessly controls the power of your earbuds? We absolutely love it.
Best On-Ear: Adidas RPT-01
Earbuds are often the best choice when looking for waterproof audio options, but if you like on-ear style headphones, you owe it to yourself to look into the Adidas RPT-01. Yes, that Adidas.
Adidas may not be the first company you think of when it comes to headphones, but the RPT-01 are quite promising. You can expect up to 40 hours of battery life, there's a control knob for easy management of your tunes, and charging is done via USB-C. Hooray! We also need to credit Adidas for the design of the RPT-01, which look unlike just about anything else out there.
In regards to waterproofing, the IPX4 rating isn't quite as encompassing as the IPX6 and IPX7 options above, but if you're set on getting on-ear headphones, this is the norm. Outside of that, the RPT-01 do just about everything else right.
Pros:
- Gorgeous, unique design
- Comfortable on-ear fit
- Easy-to-use control knob
- Up to 40-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
Cons:
- Only IPX4 water-resistance
Best On-Ear
Adidas RPT-01
Yes, that Adidas
If you're someone that prefers on-ear headphones, Adidas's RPT-01 is a great choice with a unique design and long-lasting battery.
Best Bone Conduction: AfterShokz Titanium
Our last pick on this list won't be for everyone, but for others, could be perfect. Yes, we're talking about bone conduction headphones.
AfterShokz is the leader when it comes to bone conduction, and for anyone that isn't familiar, headphones like the Titanium don't actually have speakers that go in your ear. Instead, vibrating pads rest against the bones in your head and create a sound that way. This means you get crystal-clear audio while still being able to hear everything around you — perfect for runners and bikers.
There's an IP55 rating for dust and water-resistance, there are a couple of colors at your disposal, and the headphones come with free reflective strips to put on your clothes, helmet, etc. for easier visibility when you're breaking a sweat at night.
The limited six hours of battery life and Bluetooth 4.1 do knock a couple of points off, but as far as bone conduction goes, this is one of the best options out there.
Pros:
- IP55 water and sweat-resistant
- Industry-leading bone conduction technology
- Allows you to hear everything around you
- Lightweight and flexible
- Comes with nighttime visibility strips
Cons:
- Older Bluetooth 4.1
- Only six hours of battery life
- Bone conduction not for everyone
Best Bone Conduction
AfterShokz Titanium
The best bone conduction waterproof headphones
Bone conduction is a great choice for runners and bikers, and the Titanium from AfterShokz can be worn in the rain like a pro.
Bottom line
Your options for waterproof headphones are far from limited, with this list just highlighting a few of our favorite ones — including the Jaybird Vista as our overall top choice.
Jaybird has proven year after year that it knows its way around the headphone space, and the Vista is another reminder of the company's dominance. The Vista are comfortable to wear, sound great, have solid battery life, and the IPX7 waterproof rating is as good as it gets.
Yes, the price tag is high, but if you're after the best waterproof headphones, these are it.
