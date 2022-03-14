Best wallet & folio cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2022

Samsung's smaller S22 model hasn't gotten as much love so far, but it definitely deserves it. If you've grabbed yourself the brilliant little Samsung Galaxy S22, cover it up in the best wallet and folio cases to keep it in mint condition for years to come. The wallet factor adds functionality whereas the folio boosts screen protection for your precious Galaxy S22.

Staff pick Goospery SlideTok Galaxy 22 Case $18.99 at Amazon Goospery's stunning SlideTok case features a built-in silicone strap on the back that doubles as a kickstand for your viewing needs in landscape orientation. It cleverly hides away your credit cards in a hidden compartment revealed by sliding the backplate downwards, maintaining a pleasingly neat aesthetic. Leathery goodness Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case Samsung Galaxy S22 $39.99 at Amazon Snakehive makes this premium folio case for the Galaxy S22 using genuine leather. The Vintage Wallet Case feels as premium as it looks, boasting a ton of space, bolstered protection, and a flip cover that folds away as a stand. Compact and stylish Smartish Wallet Slayer Galaxy S22 Case $19.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon The Smartish Wallet Slayer combines practicality with style. This Galaxy S22 case accommodates a decent amount of cash and cards without adding much bulk or weight to your petite Galaxy S22. It's also quite grippy, so you won't drop your phone very easily. Versatile option Skycase Detachable Folio Wallet Case Samsung Galaxy S22 $29.99 at Amazon Do you want a magnetic folio, card slots, a lanyard, kickstand functionality, and detachability? Look no further because the Skycase Detachable Folio Wallet Case does it all. You can pop the S22 out of the wallet on a whim or keep it encased within the canvas. A clear case Spigen Crystal Slot Galaxy S22 $16.99 at Amazon Transparent cases show off your Galaxy S22's design but they often lack any more features. The Spigen Crystal Slot mixes it up by adding a nifty credit card compartment on the back. It may not be the greatest idea to flourish your card details so openly, but the modern wallet case sure looks cool. Dual tones KEZiHOME Samsung Galaxy S22 Case $30.99 at Amazon If you love original leather cases you're bound to be familiar with KEZiHOME. This wallet folio case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a lovely two-toned design in multiple color combos. All your necessary cards, coins, and notes fit right in, and then some. The flip cover latches onto the front magnetically, protecting your S22 diligently. Looks can be deceiving Marphe Wallet Case Samsung Galaxy S22 $15.99 at Amazon Marphe's Wallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is built like a tank and safeguards your phone against all manner of drops, shocks, and bumps. Despite its heavy-duty nature, you get an attractive form factor and a useful card slot to stow away your monies or up to four cards. You can go for white or gray, but the stunning purple shade has stolen our hearts. Minimalist design SAMONPOW Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Case $9.99 at Amazon Everyone needs a little black case, even those of you looking for wallet functionality. This silicone number from SAMONPOW has a slim and tough shell with a small space for cards and other scraps of paper incorporated into the rear. Your Galaxy S22 will feel lightweight in it without compromising carrying space for cards. Bold and beautiful Kowauri Leather Wallet Case Samsung Galaxy S22 5G $14.86 at Amazon When you think of leather wallet cases, I bet you don't picture anything that resembles the thin and classy Kowauri Leather Wallet Case for your Galaxy S22. It has a unique pattern on the back and a snug fit, defying all the boundaries of typical wallet cases. Your cash and other goods are held safely in the back pocket thanks to a thick elastic band. Understated look Foluu Samsung Galaxy S22 Folio Cover $11.99 at Amazon Do away with standard leather folio covers and wallet cases for your S22 and go for this fabric material instead. The Foluu Samsung Galaxy S22 Folio Cover comes with all the benefits of a folio wallet cover but sports a much more understated appearance. This is a no-frills, sensible option with slots, a protective cover, and a kickstand. Jack of all trades Asuwish Phone Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with Tempered Glass $13.99 at Amazon Save yourself some precious time and money by grabbing the Asuwish Phone Case for your Galaxy S22. You get a tempered glass screen protector along with a cleverly-made leather wallet case. The card slot area at the rear pops out like a stand, making it mighty convenient to consume media as well as store money and cards.

Pick a sensible wallet & folio case for your Galaxy S22

Gone are the days when even the best wallet and flip covers were plain and boring. There are loads of awesome wallet and folio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 for you to choose from. Our top pick for a wallet cover is the fantastically sturdy Goospery SlideTok Galaxy 22 Case. It has an ingenious sliding mechanism that saves space, cleverly hides your valuables, and looks darn cool. Let's not forget the stunning color options, especially the refreshing mint and grey colorway.

If you want a true-blue folio case for your Galaxy S22, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case screams luxury. This isn't some cheap PU leather wallet that also fits your phone, oh no. You get genuine leather that feels super smooth to the touch and comes in six elegant shades. Like any great wallet case, the Snakehive cover for the S22 features plenty of card slots, a flip cover that also acts as a kickstand, and a magnetic clasp.

The baby S22 is a wonderful phone, so you'd better ensure its safety by getting the best case for your Galaxy S22. Imagine scratching that premium back or worse, denting it accidentally. You don't want to endure such heartbreak, trust me. Another equally important accessory for prolonging your phone's life is an excellent screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S22.