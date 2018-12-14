The Galaxy Note 9 is already an enormous phone, and if you plan on carrying it around in your pocket, then the addition of your wallet is gonna weigh your pants down. If you're already planning on slapping a case on that beauty, then why not get a case that's not just a case and take the two-in-one approach? These are the best wallet cases for Galaxy Note 9.
Ooh, shiny
ProCase Genuine Leather Case
This case comes in three colors of glossy leather, with two card slots and a cash pocket on the inside cover, along with a bumper case that holds and protects your Note 9. There's a magnetic closure to keep everything secure, and the front cover folds back into a kickstand.
Slim with a secret
Spigen Slim Armor CS
If you don't want a traditional folio-style wallet case, then this slim option from Spigen is what you're after. It has a slot on the back with a cover that slides out, and you can store two cards and some cash. There are precise cutouts for everything, including the S Pen, and the button covers offer great feedback.
Two in one
Amovo wallet case
This versatile case has a detachable, leather-backed bumper case that has durable TPU edges, so when you're at home or out and about, but don't need your wallet, you're still covered. There are five colors to choose from and Amovo claims the inner case still allows for wireless charging.
Great stitching
Maxboost wallet case
Maxboost's simple wallet case has white stitching, which looks lovely against the black leather, and its triangular closure is different from what you usually see on wallet cases. It has space for three cards and a cash pocket, and the cover folds into a kickstand.
Carry all the things
AKHVRS leather wallet
If you need to carry more than the average wallet case will allow, then you need this wallet case, which has a double cover to let you carry up to 10 cards, cash, and there's even a zipper pocket for change! The inside case also detaches, so you can have a gorgeous, slim phone cover when you don't need the wallet.
Plain and simple
Spigen Wallet S
If you're just looking for a simple, black, no-frills wallet case, then check this one out. It has spots for two cards, a cash pocket, and a magnetic closure. It's all black, with a subtle Spigen logo etched into the front and back.
More pizzazz
ProCase wallet case
If you like your case to make more of a statement, then this ProCase option is what you want. It comes in six color combinations, which are all vibrant, and there's an included wristlet, making it more like a clutch. There are three card slots, a cash pocket, and a small cosmetic mirror inside.
Flipped off
Spaysi wallet case
This case's novel design features a vertical flip cover on the back that's held in place by a simple magnetic snap. There's a total of four card slots and one cash slot, and there are four colors to choose from. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber to prevent scratches on your Note 9.
Double cover
Pasonomi wallet case
This case has a detachable inner bumper with a leather back, so you can leave your wallet at home when you need to or text more freely about the house. The front cover has a double flap, so you can carry up to nine cards.
Leather jacket cool
Nuvavo leather case
This case's stitching makes a cross pattern that's accented by a rivet, giving it the appearance of a leather jacket. It has a magnetic closure, three card slots, and a cash pocket. This is a simple, great-looking case.
Getting a wallet case for your Galaxy Note 9 is an excellent way to cut down on your pocket carry, especially if you're going out and only need a card or two and some cash. For the best of having both a sleek leather case and an awesome wallet case, I prefer the Amovo two-in-one wallet case, since the detachable bumper case provides good protection, and the colors are awesome.
