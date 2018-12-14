The Galaxy Note 9 is already an enormous phone, and if you plan on carrying it around in your pocket, then the addition of your wallet is gonna weigh your pants down. If you're already planning on slapping a case on that beauty, then why not get a case that's not just a case and take the two-in-one approach? These are the best wallet cases for Galaxy Note 9.

Getting a wallet case for your Galaxy Note 9 is an excellent way to cut down on your pocket carry, especially if you're going out and only need a card or two and some cash. For the best of having both a sleek leather case and an awesome wallet case, I prefer the Amovo two-in-one wallet case, since the detachable bumper case provides good protection, and the colors are awesome.

