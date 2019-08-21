Best Wallet Cases for Note 10+ Android Central 2019
If you're going to put a case on your Galaxy Note 10+, you might as well go all out with a wallet case that'll let you downsize your pocket carry. Maybe you use Google or Samsung Pay for most transactions and need a spot to keep your photo ID and a bit of cash. With a wallet case and a big phone like this, you can ditch your dingy old wallet and carry it all with your phone.
- Classic Folio Style: ProCase Vintage Wallet Case
- Uniquely Samsung: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
- Affordable carry-all solution: Maxboost mWallet
- Hump-de-hump: VRS Design Damda Glide Shield
- Hidden in plain sight: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Made just how you like it: StoryLeather Custom Wallet Cases
Classic Folio Style: ProCase Vintage Wallet CaseStaff Pick
What's not to love about this wallet case by ProCase? It's made with genuine leather and follows the classic design that includes a magnetic closure an offers two card slots on the inside flap along with a discreet cash pocket. Available in three stylish colors.
Uniquely Samsung: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Samsung's LED Wallet Cover offers features you won't find in any other case. While you only get one card slot on the inside, the LED display on the front lets you see the time and notifications at a glance. This latest version has also been upgraded to protect the phone better, too.
Affordable carry-all solution: Maxboost mWallet
We live in an increasingly cashless and cardless society, but if you need to cram at least three cards into your wallet case, Maxboost has you covered. It's made with synthetic leather and is a perfect design for larger phones like the Note 10+, especially when folded over using the built-in media kickstand.
Hump-de-hump: VRS Design Damda Glide Shield
Not everyone is down with the folio-style wallet case. VRS Design offers a more traditional TPU case with a slide-out panel that lets you hide up to two cards and some cash on the back of your phone. It's a rugged design that will almost certainly interfere with wireless charging.
Hidden in plain sight: Spigen Slim Armor CS
Spigen's card-hiding wallet case is a much more stealthy way to store your cards discreetly. The compartment sits flush with the back of the case and holds up to two cards. Once concealed, the case just looks and functions like any other Spigen rugged case and is perfectly pocketable.
Made just how you like it: StoryLeather Custom Wallet Cases
The Note 10+ is a premium phone, so why not pair it with a premium case? StoryLeather specializes in custom-crafted leather cases and carrying bags for phones. You can choose the color and grain of the interior and exterior materials and add custom monograms or logos as desired.
Big phones and wallet cases are a perfect pairing
A phone like the Galaxy Note 10+ is designed to let you do so much more all in one place, so why not pair it with an accessory that adds even more functionality to the equation? There's a ton of great styles to choose from, so you'll be sure to find the right one that fits your needs and budget.
Our top pick is made by ProCase, and it was selected for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the folio-style case is a tried and trusted design that lets you carry cards and protect your phone's display at the same time. With ProCase's offerings, you get a very stylish and professional case available in three color options. Secondly, it's also not obscenely expensive despite being made with genuine leather.
For a non-folio case, I recommend the Spigen Slim Armor CS. I appreciate the effort to make the cardholder flush with the rest of the case and the dual-layer design of the case makes it an extra-rugged case for your valuable Note 10+. And if you really want to go all out, there's StoryLeather which lets you design your custom leather wallet case for the Note 10 — although they really ought to update their product images.
