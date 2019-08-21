Best Wallet Cases for Note 10+ Android Central 2019

If you're going to put a case on your Galaxy Note 10+, you might as well go all out with a wallet case that'll let you downsize your pocket carry. Maybe you use Google or Samsung Pay for most transactions and need a spot to keep your photo ID and a bit of cash. With a wallet case and a big phone like this, you can ditch your dingy old wallet and carry it all with your phone.

Big phones and wallet cases are a perfect pairing

A phone like the Galaxy Note 10+ is designed to let you do so much more all in one place, so why not pair it with an accessory that adds even more functionality to the equation? There's a ton of great styles to choose from, so you'll be sure to find the right one that fits your needs and budget.

Our top pick is made by ProCase, and it was selected for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the folio-style case is a tried and trusted design that lets you carry cards and protect your phone's display at the same time. With ProCase's offerings, you get a very stylish and professional case available in three color options. Secondly, it's also not obscenely expensive despite being made with genuine leather.

For a non-folio case, I recommend the Spigen Slim Armor CS. I appreciate the effort to make the cardholder flush with the rest of the case and the dual-layer design of the case makes it an extra-rugged case for your valuable Note 10+. And if you really want to go all out, there's StoryLeather which lets you design your custom leather wallet case for the Note 10 — although they really ought to update their product images.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.