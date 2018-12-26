Wallet cases are a great option if you want to cut down on your pocket carry. Because the Pixel 3 supports wireless charging, it's doubtful you'll find too many wallet case styles with the card slots on the back, but there are a growing number of folio-style wallet cases to choose from. We'd recommend the ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case ($26) but we've got more affordable and more premium options to choose from, too.
Always reliable
ProCase Genuine Leather Case
Available in three colors, ProCase delivers a classic wallet case design made with genuine leather. The inside flap features two card slots and a pocket for storing cash and receipts and the whole thing folds up into adjustable kickstand. Keeps your phone safe and stylish.
Budget folio case
Abacus24-7 Flip Cover Wallet Case
Made of synthetic leather with a clear ID pocket and a hidden money pocket, this folio-style wallet case may just check all your boxes. It can store up to three cards along with some cash and the front cover doubles up as a kickstand.
Stylish and affordable
Maxboost Magnetic Wallet Case
This case from Maxboost is made of synthetic leather to keep the price down but has a nice look to it with white stitching and a stylish magnetic flap. On the inside, you get three card slots and a pocket for cash. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty.
Real fancy
ProCase Mirror Wallet Case
On top of the three card slots, money pocket, and folding kickstand functionality, this ProCase wallet also includes a small mirror that lets you check yourself out without turning on your selfie camera. All in all, it's a very stylish and functional case.
Favorite fabric finish
Feitenn Folio Wallet Case
If you're not a huge fan of the leather look but still want the functionality of a wallet case, check out this option from Feitenn. It's a folio-style case that is made of premium synthetic soft canvas that features three card slots along with a pocket for cash and receipts and is also designed partially absorb the impact shock if you drop your phone. It's available in four color options.
Premium, dude!
Bellroy Leather Phone Wallet
Bellroy's premium leather case four card slots — two on the front cover, and two more hidden between the case and the back of your phone. Made from environmentally certified leather and available in five beautiful colors, this case is expensive but the best option for those who want a genuine leather case for the smaller Pixel 3.
We'll be updating this list with other wallet-style case options as they emerge, but for now we'll continue to swoon over that beautiful Bellroy Leather Wallet case. It's definitely worth picking up if it fits in your budget, even if our needs are satisfied by with the ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case.
