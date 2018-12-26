Wallet cases are a great option if you want to cut down on your pocket carry. Because the Pixel 3 supports wireless charging, it's doubtful you'll find too many wallet case styles with the card slots on the back, but there are a growing number of folio-style wallet cases to choose from. We'd recommend the ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case ($26) but we've got more affordable and more premium options to choose from, too.

We'll be updating this list with other wallet-style case options as they emerge, but for now we'll continue to swoon over that beautiful Bellroy Leather Wallet case. It's definitely worth picking up if it fits in your budget, even if our needs are satisfied by with the ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case.

