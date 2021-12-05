Best Wallet Cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2022

Samsung's largest phone to date is the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While some people might be against the idea of adding any extra bulk to an extra-large phone, a wallet case is the most sensible option since it provides complete protection while also letting you store some daily essentials right with your phone. These are the best wallet cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra you can buy today.

Luxurious leather Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet $38 at Amazon Snakehive used genuine leather for its folio wallet cases, and they always look and feel lovely. It's available in several beautiful colors, including the teal model featured above. Because it's made with European full-grain nubuck leather, these cases only get more beautiful as they age. Carry your cards Olixar Flip Wallet Cover $13 at Amazon Olixar offers a faux-leather wallet case that's perfect for the working professional on a budget. The design is slim and sleek with just two card slots on the front cover, and the back is thin enough to support wireless charging. Choose between black and brown styles. Classic folio design Feitenn Fabric Wallet $11 at Amazon Rather than the classic leather look, this folio uses chevron-covered fabric. There's room for three cards and cash inside, and the first card slot is see-through so that you can display your driver's license or other ID. Adaptable carry-all Ghostek Exec $30 at Amazon Ghostek's wallet case is wonderful because it lets you easily shed the wallet when you're just chilling around the house. The detachable wallet pouch has a metal plate for magnetic mounts, but without the wallet on, you can still wirelessly charge your Ultra. Slash and stash Smartish Wallet Slayer $20 at Amazon This wise-cracking case brand has some jokes, but also tries to give you a good case. It says you can fit three cards plus cash on the back of your phone while still enjoying the convenience of wireless charging. The exterior edges are grippy, and there's even the option to create your own design for the back of the phone. Hidden compartment VRS Design Damda Glide Pro $25 at Amazon This case looks like your standard heavy-duty case from most angles, with grippy edges and ample protection around the camera and display. The hidden card slot can hold up to four cards with cash, which is the biggest capacity on our list.

What are the best wallet cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

The bigger the phone, the harder it is to hold comfortably. You can find a wallet case that fits perfectly into your lifestyle, whether you prefer the natural feel of leather or want a rugged design with grippy edges. I prefer the Snakehive Vintage Wallet because of the feel of the European full-grain nubuck leather is absolutely divine, and the color choices are exquisite. That full-grain leather is also going to age beautifully if you take care of it, and it can hold a decent amount of cards/cash without getting too fat to close.

If you'd rather store your cards behind your phone, the Ghostek Exec lets you have your cake and eat it, too. While the wallet is on the back, you can use it with magnetic car mounts, and when the wallet's off, you get a slim profile and wireless charging. The black-on-black option is quite fetching, but there's also a pink and white option for those of us who prefer a little color in our lives.

