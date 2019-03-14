One of the benefits of going with the Galaxy S10e is that it's smaller and therefore a more pocket-friendly design. I always recommend getting wallet cases for larger phones because you're typically able to carry more important cards in one place while also protecting your phone, but all this comes at the expense of more pocket space. With the S10e in a wallet case, you get all that convenience for a phone you can still comfortably use with one hand.

My wallet and phone are the two things I'm reaching for most in my day so it makes sense to combine the two into one thing to carry around with you. But I also need a wallet case that's going to stand up to daily abuse, so that's why it's worth paying more for a quality product that won't fall apart on you. Case-Mate's folio wallet case is your best option because it's well-made with premium materials and it makes sense to spend a bit more for a reliable and functional product. But if you want the wallet without the folio, Homelove's Leather Wallet Case will be right up your alley.

