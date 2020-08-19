Best Volume-Limiting Headphones Android Central 2020
The PuroPro wireless headphones from Puro Sound Labs are the best volume-limiting headphone to keep the max volume of your audio under the recommended 85 decibels. Listening to high decibel sounds for extended periods can cause damage. While most headphones have volume controls on them, sometimes an audio source can have overly loud moments that can be damaging. So having a pair of headphones that can limit the max volume to a safe level is a great idea. Here are the best volume-limiting headphones that keep noise below 85 decibels so you can listen longer.
- Best Overall: Puro Sound Labs PuroPro
- Best Value: Pinna Labs LOMA
- Best for Gaming: PuroGamer Gaming Headset
- Best Overall for Kids: Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos
- Best Value for Kids: Mpow CH1 Kids Headphones
Best Overall: Puro Sound Labs PuroPro
These volume-limiting headphones from Puro Sound Labs are a great-looking pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones that come with active noise-canceling (ANC) as well as adjustable max volume levels. The PuroPro headphones have two levels of volume limitation with a maximum of 85 decibels, safe for longer listening periods, and a 95 decibels option that is only recommended for listening periods under an hour.
Aside from helping to keep your hearing safe, the headphones bring great sound utilizing Bluetooth 5.0 to give your strong wireless connection as well as improved battery life. Along with two levels of max volume, there are also dual ANC levels to let you choose the right amount of background noise to let in.
The PuroPro get up to 32 hours of listening time, and should the battery die before you're ready to be done listening you'll be able to use the 3.5mm audio port to plug into your devices. The included microphone will allow you to take phone calls or even talk to your digital assistant.
Pros:
- Two max volume levels for a better experience
- Dual ANC ranges adjustable background noise
- Bluetooth 5.0 for great connectivity
- Excellent battery life; up to 32 hours
- Included microphone
Cons:
- A bit expensive
- Only one color available
Best Overall
Puro Sound Labs PuroPro
Limits without limits
With wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, dual max volumes, and ANC, you can enjoy your audio how and where you want safely.
Best Value: Pinna Labs LOMA
Pinna Labs LOMAs bring safe listening to you at an affordable price. Not only do these headphones have a max volume of 85 decibels, always enabled, but it also includes a feature called Buddy Share. If you and a friend have the LOMA headphones or the LAGUNA from Pinna Labs, you can link the two together to share the audio. This is done using the 3.5mm audio port that can also be used for a wired listening experience.
In wireless mode, these headphones offer up to 30 hours of playback. While you won't find active noise cancelation on the LOMA, they do bring a bit of passive noise cancelation from the comfortable on-ear design. The steel spring headband and swivel earcups help to ensure a comfortable fit for longer listening periods. The look of the LOMA may not be for everyone, they offer easy to find controls and a built-in microphone for handsfree calling.
While there could be a situation where you'd want to turn off the volume-limiting feature, with it constantly enabled you can ensure that your hearing is always safe.
Pros:
- Great entry price
- Solid battery life
- Sharable audio with Buddy Share
- Comfortable design
- A little passive noise cancelation
Cons:
- Can't turn off volume-limiting
- A dated design
- No ANC
Best Value
Pinna Labs LOMA
Always safe
The affordable LOMA offers a constant 85 decibels max volume to ensure safe listening at all times.
Best for Gaming: PuroGamer Gaming Headset
Video games can be full of sudden, loud moments that can damage your hearing. The PuroGamer volume-limiting headphones bring you high-quality audio to ensure your gaming sessions sound great while still protecting your hearing. With an 85-decibel cap on the max volume, you can catch all the sounds you need without damaging your ears.
These are designed to not only protect your hearing, but also to be a great addition to your gaming setup. They offer support for virtual surround sound so you'll feel like you're in the game. The included detachable microphone lets you communicate with your squad when you need to and the in-line cable mic controls let you turn it off when you don't.
Regardless if you play PC, Xbox, or Playstation, these wired headphones are compatible with 3.5mm jacks and USB, which will let you connect to almost any platform. The PuroGamer's lightweight, adjustable design allows for comfortable gaming sessions. Now you can go for the blowout win without blowing out your ears.
Pros:
- Acceptable 85 decibels max volume level
- The detachable microphone for flexible play
- Immersive virtual surround sound support
- Can connect to multiple platforms
Cons:
- Only one color option available
- No different volume options
Best for Gaming
PuroGamer Gaming Headset
Gamer safety
In-game explosions won't blow up your hearing with PuroGamer's 85 decibels volume limit. Stay in the moment and go for the title.
Best for Kids: Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos
Protecting the hearing of kids is extremely important and the ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos will provide a great all-around experience. The BuddyPhones Cosmos wireless headphones bring three levels of noise reduction to help create the best possible audio experience. There are max volume settings for 75, 85, and 94 decibels to go along with ANC to get the perfect level of safe listening.
The ANC on offer is super helfpul, whether you want to block out outside noise to help a child better focus or help calm them. Some children suffer from overstimulation so being able to filter out environmental sounds can be a huge help.
While these are wireless Bluetooth headphones, there is a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening. The port also allows for up to four headphones to connect together and share the audio. The design is fun for kids, but also made to be durable and comfortable. You can expect up to 18 hours of listening while in wireless mode, so be sure to charge before long trips.
Pros:
- Multiple max volume levels for customization
- ANC for improved focus and mood
- Shareable audio port for group listening
- Fun design for kids
Cons:
- Battery life could be better
- Could be a little expensive
Best Overall for Kids
Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos
All-around comfort
With the three levels of max volumes and ANC, these headphones let your child enjoy their audio safely and block out the rest.
Best Value for Kids: Mpow CH1 Kids Headphones
These comfortable and durable headphones from Mpow bring safe listening to young children at a great price. The squishy earpads keep pressure off sensitive ears, while the adjustable headband lets your child get a perfect fit. The CH1 are made from food-grade materials, which makes them super bendable to stand up to inevitable rough treatment.
With a permanent max volume of 85 decibels, you can rest assured that your child's hearing will be unharmed while listening to their favorite music or shows. There isn't ANC, but there will be some noise blocked passively via the on-ear design. The Mpow CH1 also includes a second headphone jack to plug in another set of headphones so your child can share what they're listening to with a friend.
Pros:
- Durable and comfortable design
- Safe always-on volume-limiting
- Great price for volume-limiting headphones
- Some passive noise cancelation
Cons:
- May be too small for older children
- Doesn't offer ANC
Best Value for Kids
Mpow CH1 Kids Headphones
Safe listening on a budget
If you want to ensure safe volume levels for your young child without spending a lot, the Mpow CH1 will be a great choice.
Bottom line
Protecting our hearing can be difficult sometimes in our day to day lives. From traffic to various entertainment venues, the noise levels can be dangerous. So, when we put on a pair of headphones to escape the increasing levels of noise pollution, using a safe method is a great way to try to save our hearing. Volume-limited headphones are a great way to ensure your headphones are always protecting your hearing.
The PuroPro wireless headphones from Puro Sound Labs bring high-quality audio along with safe listening. With its dual max volume levels you can get the right amount of sound for the situation. Then when paired with two levels of active noise canceling, you'll be able to safely hear what you want while keeping out what you don't.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Chris Wedel is a fan of all things tech and gadgets. Living in rural Kansas with his wife and two young boys makes finding ways to get and stay online tricky. By utilizing his years of experience with the tech and mobile communications industries — success is assured. When not conquering connectivity challenges and testing new gadgets, Chris enjoys cruising a gravel road in his UTV with some good tunes.
