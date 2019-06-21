Best USB-C Headphone Adapters Android Central 2019
If you're wanting to use your wired headphones on your smartphone or tablet, you might need a USB Type-C adapter to do so. We've researched and gathered together the best headphone adapters on the market for you to choose from. See which one works for your specific needs.
Quick Charge: Chilison USB C Headphone AdapterStaff pick
If you want something that will allow you to use PD fast charging than this is the adapter for you. There's both a USB-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on this adapter so you'll be able to listen to music while quickly charging your phone. It works with several devices including Pixel smartphones (3, 3XL, 2, 2XL), Essential Phone, and more.
Keep it simple: Kimwood USB C to Headphone Adapter
This basic USB-C Adapter works with Pixel (3, 2, 3XL, 2XL), the One Plus 6T, and other devices. You'll be able to listen to music or take phone calls via headphones when using it. It's super compact so you can easily slip it into your pocket or take it with you just about anywhere.
Cheap charge: Type C USB Headphone Jack Adapter
For less than $10 this sleek-looking adapter allows you to listen to music and plug in a USB-C cable for charging. It works with a number of type-C devices including Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei and other smartphones that don't include a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It's covered in an aluminum alloy shell to keep it better protected from bumps and dings.
Sleek Splitter: CONMDEX Pixel 2XL Headphone Charger Adapter
If you want a more compact way to charge your phone and listen to your music, this is the best option for you. It supports PD 2.0 fast charging and works with a variety of devices including Pixel (3, 3XL, 2, 2XL), HTU (U 11, U Ultra) and others. It's sleek design makes it easy to bring with you wherever you go.
Compact adapter: Mxcudu USB C Audio Adapter
This is one of the smallest UCB-C to headphone adapters you can find. You'll get good sound quality since it includes a built-in Hi-Res Realtek Chip. Use the included lanyard to attach it to your keys, purse, or backpack and take it with you anywhere. The casing is made of Aluminum alloy making it strong and durable.
Mediator: Anker USB-C to Lightning Audio Adapter
If you're looking for a way to use your lightning headphones and accessories with USB-C devices, this is the adapter you'll need. There is no software installation required. Simply plug the USB-C into your phone or computer and then plug your lightning cable into the other end. Everything will automatically be good to go.
Take Charge
There are several different USB-C headphone adapters on the market so it can be hard to know which ones to get. You'll want to consider if you want the adapter to have any other functions other than providing a headphone jack. If you decide you want one that features a charging port, you'll need to decide if you want it to only support standard charging or PD fast charging.
We highly recommend the Chilison USB C Headphone Adapter since it provides both a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a charging port that supports PD fast charging. If you'd rather have something a bit more simple, you'll be interested in a Kimwood USB C to Headphone Adapter, which only features a headphone jack. Both options are super compact and wont take up a lot of space in either your pocket, purse, or bag.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.