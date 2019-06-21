If you're wanting to use your wired headphones on your smartphone or tablet, you might need a USB Type-C adapter to do so. We've researched and gathered together the best headphone adapters on the market for you to choose from. See which one works for your specific needs.

Take Charge

There are several different USB-C headphone adapters on the market so it can be hard to know which ones to get. You'll want to consider if you want the adapter to have any other functions other than providing a headphone jack. If you decide you want one that features a charging port, you'll need to decide if you want it to only support standard charging or PD fast charging.

We highly recommend the Chilison USB C Headphone Adapter since it provides both a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a charging port that supports PD fast charging. If you'd rather have something a bit more simple, you'll be interested in a Kimwood USB C to Headphone Adapter, which only features a headphone jack. Both options are super compact and wont take up a lot of space in either your pocket, purse, or bag.

