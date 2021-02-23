Best TVs for your Amazon Fire TV Streaming Device: HD, 2K, 4K

Take one look at the Amazon Fire TV and it's easy to understand why it's one of the best streaming devices on the market. There are models available for all different use cases, including those who just want a small TV in a den, or those who want to build out the ultimate home theater system. To make that happen, you're going to make sure you have the best TV for the Amazon Fire TV in your home, and we've rounded up some of the best options.

Best Overall: Sony X800H

Those looking for a solid 4K TV but don't want to break the bank will be more than satisfied with the Sony X800H. Not only is this a great all-around TV, but it's also one of the best Android TVs that you can find. You'll get fantastic picture quality from the 4K LED panel, which is complete with 4K upscaling, along with featuring both HDR and Dolby Vision.

The X800H is even Dolby Atmos certified, providing a great balance of sound for whatever you are watching or playing. You'll also have the added benefit of being able to use either Amazon Alexa or Apple AirPlay if you have iOS devices and want to stream from your iPad to the big screen.

You can't really ask for too much in a TV that's around $600, but we would have liked to see a higher refresh rate. With next-gen consoles still making their way into the hands of the masses, 60Hz is a bit outdated at this point.

Best Budget 4K TV for Amazon Fire TV: TCL S535 4K UHD TV

The TCL S535 is classified as a "mid-range" TV, but don't let that deter you from considering this to pair with the best Amazon Fire TV stick. The TV comes in four different sizes, ranging from 50 inches and going all the way up to 75 inches. Video playback is a dream with the 4K UHD resolution, and there are a total of four HDMI ports so that you can easily plug in your Fire TV Stick and anything else you need to complete your home theater setup.

While this is one of the best TVs for your Amazon Fire TV streaming device, the TCL S535 also provides the option to use either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for your voice requests. This can come in handy if you want to control something on the TV directly, but don't want to fiddle around with the different remotes. The TCL S535 is also one of the best TVs for the PS5 or Xbox Series X — it has a built-in Auto Game Mode that will automatically provide the best quality possible for those new games.

While the Auto Game Mode is a great addition for anyone with the Series X or PS5, it's also great for those on last-gen consoles. However, if you wanted to make the most out of the 120Hz refresh rate, you'll be a bit disappointed since the S535 is not capable of using 4K resolution at 120Hz. The audio output of this TV is also lacking a bit, but if you're building out a new home theater system, you're likely to grab one of the best soundbars anyways.

Best 1080p TV for Amazon Fire TV: Hisense H4F 1080p TV

If you don't care much for having 4K connectivity for your Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, then the Hisense H4F is perfect. There are four HDMI ports, leaving you with three more to use after plugging in the Fire TV Stick Lite. The H4F is also capable of being mounted using a VESA mount, and you'll still get a sleek design with slim bezels around all four sides.

Not everything is perfect about the H4F, however, as there are only three sizes to choose from. Sizes start at 32 inches and go up to 43 inches, which is right in the sweet spot for 1080p video, but we still would have liked to see more sizes available. Those with next-gen consoles like the PS5 will likely want to skip out on the H4F since there is no HDR on board and you're limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Best Upgrade Pick: Samsung QN85A Neo 4K TV

Take one look at the QN85A and you will be in awe of how amazing the picture quality is, along with its sleek and slim design. This is one of Samsung's latest offerings, as announced at CES 2021, and it's now available for you to pick up. The built-in Neo Quantum Processor provides all the processing horsepower you need in order to enjoy all of your movies and TV shows in 4K.

Samsung packed in 4K video playback along with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a fantastic one-two punch for just about everyone. There are a total of four HDMI ports on the back of the TV, which will leave you plenty of space to plug in the rest of your home theater setup. Plus, there's already Amazon Alexa built-in so you don't even need to rely on your Fire TV's remote if you want to set a timer, or play some music.

When it comes to the QN85A, there really aren't any major sticking points that would deter you from getting the best Samsung TV. However, the only potential hang up comes down to price, as the latest option from Samsung is rather expensive.

Best 1080p TV with Built-in Fire TV: Toshiba 1080p Fire TV Edition

It should not come as any surprise that there are smart TVs out there that have Amazon's Fire TV interface already included. Amazon has partnered with a couple of TV makers to provide options for everyone, and that includes the Toshiba 1080p Fire TV Edition. As one would expect, this is one of the best Fire TV Edition televisions available. The low price point provides a fantastic value, and the 43-inch screen is great for those who want a TV to stick in a smaller space. Plus, you'll get Amazon's new and improved Alexa Voice Remote in the box.

The biggest hitch with Toshiba's Fire TV Edition is that it is only being offered in one size. This limits the usefulness of it for some folks, especially if you were looking for a TV to put in your living room. But if you just want a TV for the bedroom, and don't really care about having 4K, then this option will be more than fine.

Best 4K TV with Built-in Fire TV: Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition

As one would expect, Toshiba also partnered with Amazon to release a 4K UHD version of its Fire TV Edition television. You'll get all of the great features you would find if you were to connect a Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Cube to your non-smart 4K TV. Plus, this Fire TV Edition features Dolby Vision HDR, providing one of the best 4K experiences without breaking the bank.

As is the case with the 1080p version of the Toshiba's Fire TV Edition, size is a limiting factor in the decision-making process. The 4K UHD Fire TV Edition is only available in either 43 or 50 inches, leaving out those who may want something a little bit smaller or something even bigger. Another potential issue comes with the design, as it's a bit outdated and the TV itself is rather thick.

Best Barebones TV with Fire TV Built-In: Insignia Smart HD TV

Those looking for a basic, barebones TV to use with their Amazon Fire TV Stick will absolutely love the value provided by the Insignia Smart HD TV. Not only will you be able to save more than a few pennies on this bad boy, but you don't even have to worry about plugging in a Fire TV Stick. That's because the Insignia Smart HD TV has Amazon's Fire TV services already built-in, so you can enjoy those Amazon Prime Originals.

As one would expect with a budget TV like this, you are making a few sacrifices. Notably, the design feels like something we would have seen around five years ago, with thick bezels and an even thicker body. Plus, many may come to realize that a higher-resolution would probably be better since just about every movie and TV show nowadays is available in at least 4K, while this TV is only capable of offering a 720p resolution.

Bottom line

Whether you already own one of the best Amazon Fire TV Sticks or are looking to jump into Amazon's ecosystem, there are a lot of really great options out there. Our pick for the best TVs for your Amazon Fire TV Streaming devices is easily the Sony X800H due to the combination of value and features that are provided with this sleek-looking TV.

There are plenty of sizes to choose from, along with the compatibility for next-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Sony even included a dedicated Game Mode so that you can try and get that competitive edge in some of your favorite games. Plus, you aren't limited to just using Amazon Alexa for voice controls, as the X800H is also compatible with Google Assistant.

Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter, and he'll get back to you.