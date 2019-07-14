Best Thin Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Central 2019

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is a gorgeous dream of a smartphone, but thanks to its all-glass front and back, one good drop could turn it into a shattered nightmare. A solid case is your best bet at keeping the phone safe, but adding a lot of bulk isn't always ideal. Thankfully, there's a good selection of thin cases for the Note 9 that safeguard it while keeping its slender body intact. Here are our favorites!

So many colors: Anccer Colorful Series

Staff pick

When it comes to thin cases, Anccer's one of your best options for any phone. Although more of a snap-on bumper than a proper case, this gives your Note 9 ample coverage while adding hardly any thickness to it. You also have a wide variety of colors to choose from, including green, blue, pink, red, and more.

$13 at Amazon

Thin and protective: Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen makes some of the best cases in the business, and its Thin Fit case does a great job at protecting the Note 9 while retaining a slim profile. There are easily accessible cutouts, it's compatible with screen protectors, and there's even a space for a metal plate if you want to use it with a magnetic car mount.

From $8 at Amazon

Clearly great: Spigen Liquid Crystal

For people that prefer clear cases, Spigen also has you covered with its Liquid Crystal case. The dot pattern helps to keep smudges and fingerprints at bay, and it's compatible with both screen protectors and wireless charging. But if you're feeling extra fancy, upgrade to the glitter cases!

$11 at Amazon

Leather's always better: SALAWAT Slim PU Leather Case

Leather isn't a material we see that often on phones, but thanks to this SALAWAT case, you can bring it to the Note 9 without breaking the bank. Along with being thin and having a faux leather back, this case also features precise cutouts, a variety of colors, and robust drop protection.

From $8 at Amazon

As thin as you get: Memumi Ultra Thin Case

Want to go even thinner? That's where Memumi's case comes in. Measuring at just a 0.3mm, this is about as thin of a case as you'll find. There are four available colors (three of which are semi-transparent) and surprisingly good protection for something so slim.

$12 at Amazon

Stylish hybrid: TORRAS Crystal Clear Case

Next up on the list, the TORRAS Crystal Clear case brings a clear design with a bright blue bumper to give your Note 9 some extra pizazz. The case is about 1mm thin, has a distinctive pattern to keep it looking good, and even comes backed with a lifetime warranty.

$13 at Amazon

Has a screen protector: Spigen Thin Fit 360

Thin cases usually mean compromising a bit of durability, and while that's true for any thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 does as much as it can in such a slim profile. You get full 360-degree coverage for the Note 9, an included screen protector, and a slot for a metal plate for car mounts.

$18 at Amazon

Fancy fabric: Mofi Fabric Case

Prefer a thin case that stands out as something truly unique? If that's what you're after, take a look at the Mofi Fabric Case. Available in three colors, Mofi's case features a fantastic fabric finish that looks and feels great. It also retains a slim profile and has a grippy TPU frame.

$15 at Amazon

Military-grade durability: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Another solid thin case worth checking out is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. The back of this case has a striking geometric pattern, offering enhanced grip and giving it a nice bit of pizazz. There's also a military-grade durability rating and Spigen's Air Cushion system to protect against drops.

$10 at Amazon

So many thin cases!

As you can see from the list above, there's no shortage when it comes to thin cases for the Galaxy Note 9. All of these will serve you well, but among them all, we tend to like the Anccer Colorful Series the most.

Not only is it incredibly thin, but it also comes in a ton of fantastic colors — some of which have unique textures. Add that together with an affordable price, and there's not much of anything to dislike.

If you need something a bit more protective without being too bulky, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 is a cool case. It's super thin and light, but even so, it offers incredible 360-degree protection along with a built-in screen protector. How awesome is that?

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$39.99 $69.97 Save $30

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in countdown to Prime Day
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Amazon Prime Day is just one week away and the deals are already coming in hot.

These Amazon FreeTime Unlimited deals come with free Disney headphones for kids
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-encompassing app for your child to learn and play with, featuring unlimited access to ebooks, games, shows, movies, and more for a monthly fee. Joining today can even earn you a free pair of Disney kids' headphones.

Add Alexa voice control to a speaker you own with the Echo Input at a new low price
Amazon Echo Input
$14.99 $34.99 Save $20

It's not even Prime Day yet, and Amazon is already unleashing deals left and right exclusively for Prime members, like this $15 Echo Input at its lowest price yet.

This discounted PlayStation 4 Pro comes with seven of the best PS4 games ever for free
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + 7 games bundle
$349.99 $469.92 Save $120

The enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro is $50 off at various retailers currently, and B&H is throwing in a collection of top-rated games that every PlayStation owner should play at least once.

Protect your sleek iPhone XR with three tempered glass screen protectors for $1
Mkeke iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
$1.05 $6.99 Save $6

Every iPhone XR owner should get in on this deal.

More Prime Day Deals