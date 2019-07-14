Best Thin Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Central 2019
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is a gorgeous dream of a smartphone, but thanks to its all-glass front and back, one good drop could turn it into a shattered nightmare. A solid case is your best bet at keeping the phone safe, but adding a lot of bulk isn't always ideal. Thankfully, there's a good selection of thin cases for the Note 9 that safeguard it while keeping its slender body intact. Here are our favorites!
- So many colors: Anccer Colorful Series
- Thin and protective: Spigen Thin Fit
- Clearly great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Leather's always better: SALAWAT Slim PU Leather Case
- As thin as you get: Memumi Ultra Thin Case
- Stylish hybrid: TORRAS Crystal Clear Case
- Has a screen protector: Spigen Thin Fit 360
- Fancy fabric: Mofi Fabric Case
- Military-grade durability: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
So many colors: Anccer Colorful SeriesStaff pick
When it comes to thin cases, Anccer's one of your best options for any phone. Although more of a snap-on bumper than a proper case, this gives your Note 9 ample coverage while adding hardly any thickness to it. You also have a wide variety of colors to choose from, including green, blue, pink, red, and more.
Thin and protective: Spigen Thin Fit
Spigen makes some of the best cases in the business, and its Thin Fit case does a great job at protecting the Note 9 while retaining a slim profile. There are easily accessible cutouts, it's compatible with screen protectors, and there's even a space for a metal plate if you want to use it with a magnetic car mount.
Clearly great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
For people that prefer clear cases, Spigen also has you covered with its Liquid Crystal case. The dot pattern helps to keep smudges and fingerprints at bay, and it's compatible with both screen protectors and wireless charging. But if you're feeling extra fancy, upgrade to the glitter cases!
Leather's always better: SALAWAT Slim PU Leather Case
Leather isn't a material we see that often on phones, but thanks to this SALAWAT case, you can bring it to the Note 9 without breaking the bank. Along with being thin and having a faux leather back, this case also features precise cutouts, a variety of colors, and robust drop protection.
As thin as you get: Memumi Ultra Thin Case
Want to go even thinner? That's where Memumi's case comes in. Measuring at just a 0.3mm, this is about as thin of a case as you'll find. There are four available colors (three of which are semi-transparent) and surprisingly good protection for something so slim.
Stylish hybrid: TORRAS Crystal Clear Case
Next up on the list, the TORRAS Crystal Clear case brings a clear design with a bright blue bumper to give your Note 9 some extra pizazz. The case is about 1mm thin, has a distinctive pattern to keep it looking good, and even comes backed with a lifetime warranty.
Has a screen protector: Spigen Thin Fit 360
Thin cases usually mean compromising a bit of durability, and while that's true for any thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 does as much as it can in such a slim profile. You get full 360-degree coverage for the Note 9, an included screen protector, and a slot for a metal plate for car mounts.
Fancy fabric: Mofi Fabric Case
Prefer a thin case that stands out as something truly unique? If that's what you're after, take a look at the Mofi Fabric Case. Available in three colors, Mofi's case features a fantastic fabric finish that looks and feels great. It also retains a slim profile and has a grippy TPU frame.
Military-grade durability: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Another solid thin case worth checking out is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. The back of this case has a striking geometric pattern, offering enhanced grip and giving it a nice bit of pizazz. There's also a military-grade durability rating and Spigen's Air Cushion system to protect against drops.
So many thin cases!
As you can see from the list above, there's no shortage when it comes to thin cases for the Galaxy Note 9. All of these will serve you well, but among them all, we tend to like the Anccer Colorful Series the most.
Not only is it incredibly thin, but it also comes in a ton of fantastic colors — some of which have unique textures. Add that together with an affordable price, and there's not much of anything to dislike.
If you need something a bit more protective without being too bulky, the Spigen Thin Fit 360 is a cool case. It's super thin and light, but even so, it offers incredible 360-degree protection along with a built-in screen protector. How awesome is that?
