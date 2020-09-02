Best Thin Cases For the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Android Central 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is already a mighty big phone, so for most owners, the best Note 20 Ultra case is a thin case. You need a case that alleviates how slippery and unwieldy the Ultra is alone, but that won't bulk things up along the way. These are the best of the bunch for grip, grit, and glamour.

The best thin Note 20 Ultra cases all have three things

You might just think that all that matters in a thin case is that it adds as little bulk to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as possible, but there are three things you'll want to look for. A good thin case will add grip, give light protection — you won't get heavy-duty drop protection, but some air cushions and scratch protection at least — and it will enhance your Note 20 Ultra's style.

The Ringke Air-S offers a good lip around the camera module, helping the phone sit stable when flat on a table, and it has some understated color options that complement each of the Note 20 Ultra's colors. If you need something with a little more flair, the X-level Guardian Series is a little slimmer around the edges, so it has slightly less protection for the corners and the camera, but it does add a non-slip texturing and some bold colors.

If you need more robust drop protection, you'll need to look at heavy duty cases or our main Best Note 20 Ultra Cases roundup instead.