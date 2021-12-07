Best Thin Cases For the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is already a mighty big phone, so for most owners, the best Note 20 Ultra case is thin. You need a case that alleviates how slippery and unwieldy the Ultra is alone, but that won't bulk things up along the way. These are the best of the bunch for grip, grit, and glamour.

Understated utility Ringke Air-S $11 at Amazon Ringke's TPU cases are available in three shades: a light tan, basic black, and a neutral gray. It also has anchor holes on each side to use with a carry strap, along with a nice high lip around that big camera module. That's pink Samsung Silicone Cover $30 at Amazon Samsung offers its telltale silicone case in three colors — fewer than previous years — that are supposed to match each shade the phone comes in. They mislabeled the Pink one as "Brown," but at least it's properly cute. Vivid colors GOOSPERY Style Lux Jelly $9 at Amazon If the duller shades of the Samsung and Ringke Air-S aren't to your liking, GOOSPERY is here to pick up the slack with bold hues like Sky Blue, Pastel Yellow, and my favorite, this nice Mint green. Grooves and grip Spigen Liquid Air $12 at Amazon If you need more than a flat back to keep a phone as large as the Note 20 Ultra in your hand, the Liquid Air has a good texture to the back and sides that will help you keep ahold of it. Shiny and sleek X-level Guardian Series $11 at Amazon This super-slim TPU case boasts the same shiny finish you'd expect to see on a hard plastic case, but it still has the flexibility and light impact protection of silicone. The color choices are pretty nice, too. Scratch guard Anccer Ultra Thin $12 at Amazon If you need a case that is the absolutely the thinnest available, Anccer's polycarbonate cases add scratch and scuff protection to your Note 20 Ultra without adding any bulk.

The best thin Note 20 Ultra cases all have three things

You might just think that all that matters in a thin case is that it adds as little bulk to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as possible, but there are three things you'll want to look for. A good thin case will add grip, give light protection — you won't get heavy-duty drop protection, but some air cushions and scratch protection at least — and it will enhance your Note 20 Ultra's style.

The Ringke Air-S offers a good lip around the camera module, helping the phone sit stable when flat on a table, and it has some understated color options that complement each of the Note 20 Ultra's colors. If you need something with a little more flair, the X-level Guardian Series is a little slimmer around the edges, so it has slightly less protection for the corners and the camera, but it does add a non-slip texturing and some bold colors.

If you need more robust drop protection, you'll need to look at heavy duty cases or our main Best Note 20 Ultra Cases roundup instead.