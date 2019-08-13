Caseology's Vault case looks and feels like it should cost a lot more than it does. This lightweight and thin case packs a punch for its petite profile, offering military-grade protection and a premium design on the back that's truly awesome.

There are a lot of solid thin cases out there, but what if you want one that's also transparent so you can show off the Note 10's natural beauty? That's where the Shamo Clear Case comes in. It's made out of a high-quality TPU material, is smudge-resistant, and offers drop protection.

The Note 10 is available in some great colors, but the beautiful Aura Red hue isn't sold in the U.S. Reclaim its beauty with this case from Gesma! Not only is it thin, lightweight, and equipped with 360-degree protection, but it also comes in this incredible bright red colorway.

The Spigen Rugged Armor is often one of our top overall case recommendations for most phones, with one of our favorite aspects of it being its thin profile. Similar to the Liquid Air Armor, you're getting Spigen's Air Cushion Technology that offers incredible shock-absorption.

Spigen makes a few great thin case options, one of which being the Liquid Air Armor. This slim profile looks and feels great on the Note 10, and the pattern on the back offers a unique design and some added grip. You also get military-grade durability and shock protection!

When it comes to thin cases, few do it as good as Anccer. The company's Colorful Series line of cases is always a safe bet, with the 0.3mm thinness adding virtually no bulk to the Note 10 at all. We especially love how many colors are available, some of which have a unique gravel texture.

The Galaxy Note 10 is one of the hottest Android phones on the market right now. It has a stupidly fast processor, three rear cameras, and a gorgeous AMOLED display with virtually no bezels. It's an incredibly thin phone, and as such, it's perfectly complemented by a similarly thin case. If that's what you're after, here are our top picks!

Hopefully, we've helped narrow down your shopping decision a bit, but if you still aren't sure which of these cases to buy, let's make things simple — buy the Anccer Colorful Series and call it a day.

This case keeps popping up on our case roundups whenever a new phone comes out, and for a good reason. It's stupidly thin, we love the color variety that Anccer offers, and the price is just right. When it comes to thin cases, it's one of the best out there.

If you aren't feeling that one for whatever reason, another great choice is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. This recently became one of my favorite cases in Spigen's lineup as the profile is wonderfully slim, lightweight, and the pattern on the back benefits from good looks and offering some welcome grip.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.