The Google Pixel 2 XL is a big, awesome phone with a huge 6-inch screen. That screen is great for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web, but it won't do you any good if it's completely shattered. To make sure that doesn't happen, pick up one of these tempered glass screen protectors to keep it safe for years to come.
Best there is: Whitestone Dome GlassStaff pick
Without a doubt, Whitestone's Dome Glass is the very best Pixel 2 XL screen protector you can buy. The installation process is a lot more involved than anything else on this list, but the quality of the protector is second to none. It costs a lot of money, but the Dome Glass will protect your Pixel 2 XL unlike anything else.
A reliable choice: amFilm Screen Protector
amFilm was one of the first brands to release a tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 2 XL and it's continued to improve the adhesiveness and effectiveness of their product. The protector is guaranteed to be free of unsightly bubbles, is ultra-thin at just 0.3mm, and is extremely resistant against all kinds of scratches.
Great value: GLASS-M Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This screen protector from GLASS-M costs the same as amFilm's option but includes a black border around the top and bottom of your device. GLASS-M designed the protector to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 2 XL's full display to ensure compatibility with other accessories/cases and it's still super thin at just 0.33m.
Solid all around: SUPTMAX Screen Protector
Our next pick comes from SUPTMAX. This protector is super durable and 99% transparent so it'll look like nothing's there once properly installed. It's designed to be just a bit smaller than the Pixel 2 XL's screen to be compatible with any case you throw on it.
Three for the price of one: LK Tempered Screen Protector
LK offers great value by giving you a pack of three screen protectors. Each screen protector features oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings to prevent unsightly fingerprints and grime from building up on your phone. Add that together with solid coverage against scratches of all kinds, and you're all set with backups on hand if needed.
Two-for-one: Sliiq Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This is another two-pack of screen protectors you can get for cheap, this time coming from Sliiq. This one includes all the options you'd expect from a tempered glass screen protector along with a black border around the edges.
Tempered glass is the way to go for screen protection
A tempered glass screen protector is a great way to extend the life of your phone. Even if you're phone's already picked up some scratches, you can think of a tempered glass as a fresh start that'll give you a fresh display for your fingertips
Our top recommendation is the Whitestone Dome Glass. I know, I know — it's a lot more expensive than any of the other items listed here, but trust me when I say it's absolutely worth every single penny. No other protector comes close to what Whitestone's achieved here, and if you can afford the price of admission, it's worth picking up.
For something that's a bit more friendly for your budget, there's the amFilm screen protector which features a black border around the edges that can help with installation, but your best value pick is definitely the LK Tempered Glass three-pack because you get three screen protectors for the price of one and you just can't beat that value!
