The Google Pixel 2 XL is a big, awesome phone with a huge 6-inch screen. That screen is great for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web, but it won't do you any good if it's completely shattered. To make sure that doesn't happen, pick up one of these tempered glass screen protectors to keep it safe for years to come.

Tempered glass is the way to go for screen protection

A tempered glass screen protector is a great way to extend the life of your phone. Even if you're phone's already picked up some scratches, you can think of a tempered glass as a fresh start that'll give you a fresh display for your fingertips

Our top recommendation is the Whitestone Dome Glass. I know, I know — it's a lot more expensive than any of the other items listed here, but trust me when I say it's absolutely worth every single penny. No other protector comes close to what Whitestone's achieved here, and if you can afford the price of admission, it's worth picking up.

For something that's a bit more friendly for your budget, there's the amFilm screen protector which features a black border around the edges that can help with installation, but your best value pick is definitely the LK Tempered Glass three-pack because you get three screen protectors for the price of one and you just can't beat that value!

