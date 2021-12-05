Best TCL 10L screen protectors 2022

Unlike its brother the TCL 10 Pro, the TCL 10L features a design that's a bit more unimaginative but is extremely affordable. The device stacks up nicely when compared to the Moto G Power but falls flat if you want a lot of performance. What TCL did with the 10L is integrate some pretty nifty display technology and features to produce one of the best displays on a budget phone. So if you want to grab one, make sure you also grab the best TCL 10L screen protectors to go with it.

Tried and true Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) $8 at Amazon Supershieldz is at it again, offering a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the TCL 10L. You'll get the same great materials used in all of Supershieldz's screen protectors, including rounded edges for a smooth transition and an oleophobic coating. From the brand TCL Tempered Glass Screen Protector $13 at Amazon It's a bit surprising to see a phone maker release a screen protector for its own device. Usually, the one that's pre-installed at the factory is all you get, but TCL is bucking that trend with its tempered glass screen protector. Unlike other options on this list, you only get one in the box, but it comes straight from TCL and has been designed to protect your TCL 10L's display along being compatible with most cases. No peeking Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack) $10 at Amazon It's really annoying if you have prying eyes looking over your shoulder all of the time. With the Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protectors, you won't have to worry about that anymore. You'll get two tempered glass privacy screen protectors, and can enjoy an easy installation process thanks to the bubble-free adhesive. Soft touch BoxWave ClearTouch Anti-Glare Matte Film Skin (2-pack) $16 at Amazon Tempered glass screen protectors are great for protection, but they aren't for everyone. The BoxWave ClearTouch screen protectors are for those who prefer anti-glare film screen protectors complete with a matte finish for a soft touch. These also will reduce about 90% of UV rays caused by reflecting light, helping to keep your eyes as healthy as possible while using your phone. Basic with extras Supershieldz PET Clear Shield (6-pack) $6 at Amazon Some users prefer the soft touch of a matte screen protector, but if you don't fall in that category but still want a film screen protector, you're in luck. Supershieldz offers a six-pack of the PET Clear Shield screen protectors that are similar to what you'll find pre-installed at the factory. Plus, you'll almost always have a backup ready to go if you gunk up the first one. Lifetime protection Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) $6 at Amazon Unless you're a phone buff like us, you're more likely to keep the same phone for more than a year or two. And when it comes to protecting your screen, you never want to run out of screen protectors. Mr. Shield has you covered with this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors complete with a limited lifetime replacement warranty. No scratches allowed Orzero Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack) $8 at Amazon It's not often that you find a tempered glass screen protector that is both super-slim and great about protecting against scratches, but that's exactly what you'll get with this four-pack from Orzero, as the glass measures in at just 0.26mm. Plus, Orzero throws in a limited lifetime warranty. Covering the screen Beukei Full Screen Coverage Screen Protector (3-pack) $7 at Amazon Most screen protectors feature a cutout for the front-facing selfie camera to avoid any distortion. However, it's still covered by glass and could get scratched up or damaged, and that's where this three-pack of Full Screen Coverage screen protectors from Beukei comes into play. Besides getting a protector that covers the entire screen, you'll get the traditional hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to prevent sweat and fingerprints. All-in-one NZND Rugged Bumper Cover with Screen Protector $12 at Amazon One of the most frustrating aspects of getting a new phone is finding a case and screen protector that are compatible. That won't be an issue with the NZND Rugged Bumper Cover as there's a screen protector built right into the frame. Plus there are two different marble designs to choose from so you can pick one to fit your fancy.

Protect your display with the best TCL 10L screen protectors

Getting the best TCL 10L screen protectors is one of the most important things you can do in general, and not just for this phone. That's why we always see new options from Supershieldz whenever a new phone hits the market, including the 10L. With this three-pack from Supershieldz, you'll always have a back up ready to go in the event that you scratch up or crack the first one you install. Plus, the 2.5D rounded edges ensure that the screen protector blends right into the edge of your phone for a smooth experience.

Nobody likes a snoop, and that's why many opt for a privacy screen protector whenever they pick up a new phone. These aren't available for every new phone, but for a phone that contends amongst the best cheap Android phones, it makes sense to see the Anbzsign Privacy Screen Protector made available for the TCL 10L. The company includes two screen protectors in the box, both of which protect against prying eyes and sweat or oil residue with the different coatings.