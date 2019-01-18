It's a new year, and you might be thinking that now is the perfect time to get fit. Of course, there are a lot of fitness accessories out there and it's hard to pick which one will both suit you best, as well as work exceptionally. With these accessories, you'll not only have the ability to track your exercise, but you'll look stylish too.
Lightest option
Motiv Fitness Ring
The Motiv Fitness is a slim titanium-shell ring that is durable yet light, and comes with an app that will give you a look into your health on a day-to-day basis. As well as counting your steps, you'll be able to look at distance traveled, calories burned, sleep, resting heart rate, and your progress in your daily and weekly goals. But the ring isn't just fashionable: it's highly resistant to dust, is waterproof up to 165 feet, and is scratch-resistant.
Most stylish
Gold Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
Keeping fit is one thing, but keeping fit and fashionable at the same time is another thing entirely. With this gold Fitbit Alta, you'll have an accessory that suits for every occasion, but it also keeps track of your day-to-day activity. That means tracking your steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and more. It'll also help track your sleep, as well as wake you up at a set time. The Fitbit Alta is also helpful socially too, notifying you of texts and notifications.
Best for women
Bellabeat Urban Smart Health Tracker
Once synced to your Apple Health or Google Fit, you're free to wear the Bellabeat device in whatever way you want — whether that be around your wrist or even as a necklace. The Bellabeat is used to track your steps, distance, calories, menstrual cycle, and even encourages you to get active after a long time of inactivity with an alarm. It's also splash-proof and includes a coin cell battery that can last up to six months without needing to be replaced.
Best for social birds
Misfit Wearables: Misfit Ray
The Misfit Ray connects with a number of apps, including MapMyFitness, RunKeeper, MyFitnessPal, and more. While it does track steps, calories, and even your sleep, the Misfit Ray is also good for more social use. With it, you are able to set vibration alerts for notifications, messages, calls, and even reminder alarms for certain events. This way, you can still be connected to the world around you, even while on the move.
Best price
Amazfit Equator
Lightweight in design, the Amazfit Equator is a subtle but trendy fitness tracker that can be worn on your wrist and can come with a number of accessories. Its battery will last up to 10 days, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of its step, calorie, and sleep tracker, which can be accessed through the Amazfit app. Its minimal design also doesn't take up too much room, meaning you can use it with other accessories like watches.
A ring to track sleep
Oura Smart Ring
The Oura smart ring measures your pulse, body temperature, as well as detects the amplitude and the intensity of your body movements. With it, you can not only set your daily goals through steps, calories burned or inactivity alerts — but you're also able to use the ring to monitor your sleep too. The ring also comes in a variety of different styles and colors, allowing you to choose which suits you best.
A fitness tracker can be very beneficial in making sure you're doing the number of steps you want to do, but you don't always want to look so obvious about it. With fashionable fitness accessories, you'll not only be able to blend in but look great while doing so. For that reason, we recommend the gold Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker due to its subtle style and its numerous features beyond keeping track of your steps.
Now you have some ideas on what accessories are particularly fashionable, what about accessories for your accessories? These can be helpful in a number of ways. Such as allowing you to be hands-free while doing activities, as well as just making your accessories look that little bit nicer than before. With that in mind, here are just a few that we think will be perfect for you.
Hands free
The Infinity Necklace
This simple-looking accessory is a more elegant way to wear your Amazfit products around your neck. The necklace comes in two different colors: a stylish black and sterling silver. The black is made of a waxed cord with a sterling silver clasp and is 19.5 inches long. The silver necklace is 18 inches long and is made of simple, silver chains. It is styled as minimally as possible and is ideal for those who would prefer to wear it as a necklace, rather than on the wrist.
Close at hand
Bellabeat Leaf Nature Straps
The Bellabeat health tracker works regardless of whether you have it hang around your neck or strap it to your wrist. With these straps, made of leather and brass buckles, you'll be able to keep your Bellabeat close at hand no matter what activity you're doing. The straps also come in a variety of colors, such as brown, beige, and black. Size small to medium will fit a wrist of 5.5 to 7 inches in circumference, whereas the large size will fit wrists of 6.7 to 8.3 inches in circumference.
Fashionable for all
Tobfit Fitbit Alta Replacement Band
The Fitbit Alta replacement band from Tobfit is smooth to the touch, water-resistant, and easy to clean. You also have multiple choice for the different colors, as well as the different patterns that are shown on the wrist band. The replacement band also comes with a watch buckle and a fastener ring that helps the tracker from coming loose. It's designed for all ages, meaning that no matter who you are, the Tobfit replacement band can be for you.
Gold star for looks
Misfit Ray Gold Replacement Band
This Misfit Ray replacement band is made from stainless steel rather than rubber, making it ideal to use even if you're planning to dress up for an event. This does mean that the band isn't intended to be used during strenuous activity, such as exercise. The size is available for up to 8.1 inches (circumference of your wrist), and it is simple to clip the Misfit Ray onto the band and connect the chip.
High quality look
Bayite Fitbit 2 Flex Only Pendant
This Bayite pendant will make the Fitbit 2 Flex look fashionable, and therefore make you look fashionable too. To slip the Fitbit 2 Flex inside, you'll need to gently pull open the pendant, place the device inside and press it closed until you can hear a faint click. The pendant also has a small kink, similar to a knot, tied onto the cord which is there for a reason — to stop the metal ring from slipping past it and falling off.
Easy clip on
Tomall Sports Clip for the Fitbit Alta
Sometimes you don't want to show off your accessories. With the Tomall sports clip, you'll be able to clip the soft, silicone to your sleeve, tie, bra — whichever works for you. The softness of the silicone will stop irritation on the skin, and avoid sensations of discomfort such as sweat when you work out. The Tomall also comes with a steel clip that is rigid and not easy to deform or fall off. The Tomall sports clip also comes with a number of colors, allowing you to personalize in a way that is suitable for you.
With these accessories, you'll be able to go hands-free, have the perk of looking fashionable, and also have the option to add your own personality and style to your fitness. For that reason, we recommend the Tobfit Fitbit Alta Replacement Band due to its wide array of colors, as well as its simple, yet fashionable style.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.