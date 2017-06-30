Sprint offers some of the best smartphones worth bringing home. We've rounded them up just for you!

Sprint doesn't exactly play well with others, at least in the sense that the selection of unlocked phones that you can bring to its network is rather limited. If you are trying to bring your unlocked phone to Sprint, it's best to head to the nearest location and ask if your device is compatible.

That said, it also has a relatively decent list of phones that you can buy straight from them, including some of the top Android devices available right now. Wondering what those are? Well, we've rounded up a quick list of the best phones Sprint has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Surely, you've heard about Samsung's latest and best? The Galaxy S8/S8+ is on billboards everywhere you for a good reason — it's one of the best Android-powered smartphone releases of the year. This phone comes with the latest specifications, including a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. It's also got a stunning 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display (depending on the model you choose), and it's capable of virtual reality right out of the box — including Google Daydream (well, soon).

HTC U11

They're back! You may have thought HTC had drifted off into the ether, but it's still kicking, and it's got a beautiful smartphone in tow to remind us of its design prowess. The HTC U11 is a truly a sight to be seen, one that will surely encourage your friends to ooh and ahh. It's not too shabby on the specifications, either, as it has a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and an impressive 12-megapixel camera. It's got a couple of other tricks, too, including compatibility with Amazon Alexa, and a pair of sufficient stereo speakers.

LG G6

The LG G6 is a fine choice if you're looking for something a little bigger but with a nearly bezel-less display. LG's also packed this smartphone with a Snapdragon 821 and 4GB of RAM, and it's all held together by a 3300mAh battery. This time around, the company's flagship is also water resistant, so you can take it around the pool without worrying too much — as long as it stays out of the deep end. The G6 also hails dual 13-megapixel cameras on the back, one of which is a wide-angle lens that shoots panorama-like photos.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung's Galaxy S7 edge was once considered one of the best smartphones that money can buy. The device was a major upgrade over its predecessor, and its 5.5-inch Super AMOLED made the phone both pocketable and big enough to watch videos on the go comfortably.

Now you can get the phone for cheaper than you would have had you purchased it last year. If you're looking to save a bit of cash and want flagship-like features, including a water-resistant chassis, the Galaxy S7 edge is still a surefire bet.

