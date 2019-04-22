There are case makers that have built up a reputation for quality cases, year after year, model after model. While manufacturers like Otterbox and UAG may be known for their tough, tank-like cases, Spigen has cultivated a wide repertoire of cases — including the Choice Award-winning Neo Hybrid — that offer style and protection without boxy bulk or high prices.

Cases we recommend

Spigen really does cover all of the bases when it comes to having a huge selection to pick from for a specific case. It's become a trusted name in cases for a reason, thanks to not only some great cases but also a wide selection for just about every customer.

The Neo Hybrid Case is one of the best and highly-reviewed cases, regardless of which smartphone you own, and it's our Staff Pick for a reason.

But for those who want something a bit different, you may want to take a look at the Spigen Thin Fit 360 Case. This offers 360-degrees of protection while including a custom fit tempered glass screen protector. Plus, you won't have to deal with the extra bulk of something like the Tough Armor Case or other options with your Note 9.

