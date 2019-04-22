There are case makers that have built up a reputation for quality cases, year after year, model after model. While manufacturers like Otterbox and UAG may be known for their tough, tank-like cases, Spigen has cultivated a wide repertoire of cases — including the Choice Award-winning Neo Hybrid — that offer style and protection without boxy bulk or high prices.
Best blend of style and substance
Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Galaxy Note 9Staff pick
The Neo Hybrid is a two-layer case that's thinner than most one-layer cases and sports a sophisticated Herringbone texture that's grippy but still works well with phone grips. Five color variations are available, from a darling red-and-rose gold Burgundy to an expertly color-matched Ocean Blue.
Shining scuff protection
Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for Galaxy Note 9
Spigen's thin clear case grips well, hugs every curve of the Note 9's glass, and costs less than a pizza. The Liquid Crystal line isn't as quick to show smudges and smears as other clear cases, and the Glitter versions hide smudges and scuffs even better for just a little more.
360-degree protection
Spigen Thin Fit 360 for Galaxy Note 9
Some 360-degree protection is important, especially with devices becoming more and more expensive. Spigen's Thin Fit 360 case for the Note 9 takes care of this; there are a total of four pieces to install with the backplate, top and bottom bumpers, along with a tempered glass screen protector.
Kickin' it old-school
Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy Note 9
The Tough Armor may not be the most cutting-edge case on the block, but it's hard to argue with the dependability of its classic two-layer construction. There are four cool colors available for the outer polycarbonate shell, and there's even a kickstand built in to help prop your phone up for an in-flight movie.
Crystal-clear durability
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case for Galaxy Note 9
Looking to split the difference between the thin style of the Liquid Crystal and the firm functional protection of the Neo Hybrid? Try the Ultra Hybrid S, which has a polycarbonate back and a flexible bumper that makes it easier to slide the phone in and out as needed. This S version of this case also sports a kickstand.
Pulling double-duty
Spigen Slim Armor CS Case for Galaxy Note 9
Wallet cases are usually thick leather folios, but Spigen's Slim Armor CS hides your cash and cards out of sight and out of mind in a hardshell card slot. It can't hold more than a couple of bills or a couple of cards, but you're not showing off your cards and cash every time you use your phone the way a lot of folio cases do.
Glitters and sparkles
Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter for Galaxy Note 9
In the same vein as the regular Liquid Crystal case, this case from Spigen offers a different take and adds some extra pizazz. The case is still made from the same slim and form-fitting anti-TPU material while offering a take for those who like glitters and sparkles.
Liquid Armor
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Galaxy Note 9
Thin protection is the name of the game and that's where the Spigen Liquid Air Armor comes into play. This slim case features geometric engravings to provide better grip, while also including Spigen's Mil-grade Air Cushion technology for the best protection in the game.
Super thin fit
Spigen Thin Fit for Galaxy Note 9
Sometimes you just want a case that can protect the back glass without sacrificing weight or bulk. Spigen's Thin Fit case offers this with an open-button design, and essentially only covering the back and corners of the Note 9.
Flip cover with protection
Spigen Cover Fit for Galaxy Note 9
There are instances where you have to pick between form over function. That's not the case with the Spigen Cover Fit for the Note 9, as this case provides edge-to-edge protection, along with a semi-transparent cover for the screen that allows the Always-On Display to shine through.
Cases we recommend
Spigen really does cover all of the bases when it comes to having a huge selection to pick from for a specific case. It's become a trusted name in cases for a reason, thanks to not only some great cases but also a wide selection for just about every customer.
The Neo Hybrid Case is one of the best and highly-reviewed cases, regardless of which smartphone you own, and it's our Staff Pick for a reason.
But for those who want something a bit different, you may want to take a look at the Spigen Thin Fit 360 Case. This offers 360-degrees of protection while including a custom fit tempered glass screen protector. Plus, you won't have to deal with the extra bulk of something like the Tough Armor Case or other options with your Note 9.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.