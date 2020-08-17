TopGreener products have a special place in our hearts because the company has made it part of its mission to develop products that take environmental considerations and energy management to heart. We have favorably featured several of the company's products in our reviews and smart plug roundups. It was only natural that one of its smart wall outlets graces the top of this list as well. This smart wall outlet comes equipped with two USB-A ports and can be quickly installed. It does not require a hub to communicate with smart voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, which means you can easily create automations and routines from the Alexa or Google Home app, or the TopGreener app. The best feature of this smart wall outlet is its built-in Smart Meter, which allows you to optimize energy efficiency and monitor energy usage from within the TopGreener app. What a great way to combine utility and efficiency!

Android Central readers may not be as familiar with the iDevices brand or brush it off as an Apple-related product, but we can assure you that you should give this company a second look. Not only do its products work across iOS and Android, but they also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, in addition to Siri (of course). What this brand does have in common with its Apple-inspired name is Apple-inspired pricing, but also Apple-inspired quality and features. iDevices products are generally very well-made and look great, and this smart wall outlet is no exception. In addition to its intuitive app and voice assistant integrations, this smart outlet allows you to control the top and bottom outlets independently from one another. It has a pleasing purple light to indicate when it's in use. Oh, and it comes with an excellent two-year warranty as well!

Kasa by TP-Link is one of the most recognizable smart home products around. The company has been churning out quality smart plugs, lamps, and other devices for years now, and it has developed a loyal following thanks to its well-made and affordable products. It's only natural then that we included one of its smart wall outlets on this list. Not only is this one of the most affordable options, but it's one of the most versatile. It works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and it allows you to control both plugs simultaneously, or individually. This smart wall outlet has an away mode that can turn devices on and off randomly throughout the day to make it appear that someone is home. While not technically rated for outdoor use, it can be used in spaces like utility rooms and garages, with an operating temperature around 32-degrees to 104-degrees Fahrenheit and an operating humidity range of 10%-90%RH.

When I hear think of a genie, I think of making a wish to make a complicated problem simple, and that is kind of what this Geeni smart wall outlet does for you. It is quite literally the perfect smart wall outlet for those new to smart home automation. Allow me to explain. For starters, this outlet does not require a smart home hub, so that means that once installed, it can be controlled right away. Whether you use the app or control it with your voice through Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, you can get to using this outlet within 10 minutes! While this device doesn't come equipped with any USB ports, it can do just about everything you'd expect from a smart device. You can set schedules, control it remotely, and create automations and routines. Oh, and best of all? The cute little smiley face on the bottom of the faceplate.

Okay, stop me if you've heard this already. Your voice can control this smart wall outlet. This smart outlet has a great app. This smart outlet can be controlled from wherever you are. Yeah, we know. All of the devices on this list share some or all of these features. But what makes this one from Lumary stand out? It includes two USB-A charging ports (like our top pick), but nearly half the price! Where this smart wall outlet also stands out is that it features an in-wall tamper-resistant receptacle. This keeps it from getting overheat. There are also built-in safety shutters to prevent foreign objects from getting jammed into the outlets and short-circuiting them or shocking anyone. That makes this smart wall outlet a smart choice for families with young children.

Here at the bottom of the list of best smart wall outlets, you're not going to see anything new or ground-breaking. What you will see is a perfectly good, functional device that looks just a little distinct from the rest. First off, you'll notice that the area where the outlets are protrudes just a bit from the faceplate. You'll also see two arrows on the left side, which allow you to turn on one (or both plugs) manually. Pretty cool! The Teckin smart wall outlet comes equipped with one USB-A port so that you can plug in your smartphone or other devices for charging without hogging plug space. The product works with Alexa and the Google Assistant, allows you to set schedules and routines, and has a smart away mode. Again, nothing new, but these are features you'll value in a smart wall outlet.