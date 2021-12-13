Best smart power strip 2022

With so many electronic devices throughout our homes and cluttering our desks, most of us need more than one or two sockets to keep everything plugged in and powered. To protect your gadgets from spikes and electrical surges, you can get a standard surge protector or, even better, you can upgrade to one of the best smart power strips with a built-in surge protector. Similar to smart Wi-Fi plugs but with the addition of several outlets, a smart power strip lets you plug in and control multiple devices with voice commands or through an app. These are the best smart power strips you can get.

Energy monitoring Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 $50 at Amazon Kasa Smart makes some of the best, high-quality smart plugs, and its smart power strip is no exception. With six outlets, built-in surge protection, three USB ports, and the ability to turn your devices on and off with Google Assistant or Alexa or through the Kasa Smart app, this smart strip has your gadgets covered. Easy transportation Gosund Power Strip $20 at Amazon The budget-friendly Gosund Power Strip doesn't take up too much space if you need to bring it with you while you travel on vacation or for work, and it includes three outlets and three USB ports. It connects to Wi-Fi so you can use voice commands to operate your devices as well as directly through the app, and there's built-in surge protection. Apple users Eve Energy Strip $99.95 View at Amazon $99.95 View at Walmart $99.95 View at Apple If you own a few Apple devices, this is the power strip for you. Though it's one of the more expensive picks on this list, it'll work flawlessly with Siri or through the app on your iPhone or iPad. Surge protection comes built-in, and you'll get three outlets to control devices individually. As a bonus, there's even a child lock and energy consumption tracker included. Smart mix APC Smart Plug Wi-Fi Power Strip $39 at Amazon The APC Smart Plug Wi-Fi Power Strip is half smart, half standard. So you'll get three smart plugs and two smart USB ports, along with three standard plugs and two standard USB ports. The smarter half of the strip can be operated through the app or via Alexa, and everything is surge protected. Inside and out POWRUI Smart Power Strip $30 at Amazon Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, this power strip comes with four surge-protected outlets that connect to your home Wi-Fi. Thanks to an IP44 weatherproof rating, this power strip can be used on your back porch to operate outdoor string lights, holiday decorations, and more through voice commands or remotely through the app. Bang for your buck AHRISE Wi-Fi Power Strip $27 at Amazon This power strip has four USB charging ports, four smart outlets, and four traditional outlets with a built-in surge protector. That's eight outlets in total plus a six-foot extension cord, making this the best value you can get. Each smart plug can be used through the app or with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, while the standard outlets always remain on.

Keep your devices up and running with the best smart power strips

If you're a fan of smart plugs like the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug but find that you're always running out of sockets in your home, you can get a smart power strip instead. These are extremely useful when you have a few gadgets that you need to keep plugged in either on your desk, in your kitchen, or on the living room floor, and would love to be able to turn them on or off with a quick voice command.

The best smart power strip you can get is the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, which includes six outlets along with three USB ports. However, if it's a bit outside of your budget and you don't need quite so many outlets, you can also consider the Gosund Power Strip that comes with three outlets and three USB ports. It's not only a great price, but it's smaller than some of the other smart power strips on this list, so you can easily move it around your house or take it with you when you travel.