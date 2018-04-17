Google has so far done a pretty great job in the smart home race — between the stellar Google Home speakers and Google Assistant baked into the Android experience, we've all likely come to rely on Google's smart home assistant more and more over the past couple years. If you love the idea of controlling the lights around your home using just your voice, here are your best options for smart LED bulbs that work with Google Home. Philips Hue

Philips is one of the leading manufacturers of wireless LED smart bulbs. The Philips Hue lineup features a multitude of different lighting options for around your home, which must be configured through the Philips Hue Bridge via. You're able to connect up to 50 lights to one Bridge and then configure and control them in so many different ways. Once set up, you're able to speak to your Google Home to set and adjust your Philips Hue lights throughout your house without leaving the couch, or easily turn off all the lights when you're leaving the house or it's time for bed. See at Amazon LIFX Smart Lights

LIFX offers its third generation of smart bulbs for both indoors and outdoors. Both offer 1100 lumens of brightness, with options to customize the look with 16 million colors and 1000 shades of warm to cool whites. No additional hardware is required to get things set up with Google Assistant as each bulb connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. A single A19 bulb starts at $50, but if you're planning to do up your home with LIFX bulbs, you're definitely better off buying the 4-pack of A19 bulbs for $196 See at Amazon TP-Link LED Bulbs

TP-Link offers a full line of smart LED lightbulbs along with other hardware including smart plugs and switches that allow you to convert lamps and appliances you already own into smart devices you can automate to power on or control with your voice. Whether you're fine with a standard A19 dimmable bulb ($20), a Multicolor A19 bulb ($36), these are quality products that do not require a hub to set up with Google Assistant. We'll link to the 3-pack starter kit below, which is your best value at just $55. See at Amazon Sengled Element

Sengled bulbs are some of the cheaper options for smart bulbs, but the tradeoff is that you will require a hub. The starter kit we've linked below includes four bulbs and the required hub for just $60 — not bad at all. From there, if you really want to tech out your home with smart bulbs, you can build out your home with 4-packs of bulbs for just $33 or an 8-pack of bulbs for $77. These are just your standard white dimmable smart bulbs and are ideal for lamps and fixtures around your home. See at Amazon Smartika

Smartika is a Canadian company that offers rather stylish home automation products for lighting your home fully compatible with Google Home as well as Amazon Alexa and IFTTT. Everything is controlled via the Smartika Hub, which lets you create groups and scenes by programming automated functions. The Hub also lets you connect to the Smartika mobile app, which lets you easily interconnect and control all your Smartika products. Beyond the Hub, Smartika offers five different lighting fixtures, which range from $135 for recessed ceiling lights to $500 for a full track light setup with four adjustable lights — perfect for a kitchen renovation. Installation is available for those living in Quebec and Ontario, otherwise, you're left to install things on your own via the included installation and user manual. See at Smartika Nanoleaf Aurora