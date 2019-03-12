Upgrading your house with the best smart home products can seem daunting and expensive at the outset, but over the years some of the best equipment has come down in price. Now, you're able to upgrade rooms in your home for under $100 with quality products that will work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control — or quite possibly both! Maybe you choose to strategically upgrade some electrical outlets to control lamps and small appliances first, then fill in the gaps with smart bulbs and switches in your bedrooms and other living spaces. The choice is yours — and the best tech has never been more affordable.

There's really no wrong way to build out your dream smart home, as long as you're investing in quality products that can connect and communicate with one another. Whether or not you go with Alexa or Google Assistant, I would recommend the Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plug 4-pack as a great starting point for controlling small lamps or other convenience appliances. Likewise, the Philips Hue Starter Kit is a great place to start for smart bulbs as Philips offers some other great smart lighting products — however getting the Echo Dot Sengled bulb bundle and Sengled smart bulb 8-pack gives you a smart speaker, the Sengled hub, and ten smart bulbs for under $150, which is an amazing deal.

