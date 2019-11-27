Garage doors are dumb. They open and close and open and close and... you get the idea. But they're also essential to keeping your car (or junk) safe, and with the advent of smart garage door openers, they become even more useful. Not only can you open and close the door remotely (shoot, I left it open and I'm already at work!) but you can let delivery people into a neutral spot without worrying that they're going to have access to the rest of the house.

For Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the best smart garage door opener deals, so you can experience the freedom of remote opening yourself.

Best Black Friday smart garage door opener deals

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener has everything you'd want in an automated entry device, including a great app, simple setup, guest access, and smart notifications. Plus, this model is compatible with Amazon's Key delivery service, and offers FREE in garage delivery! Unfortunately, it is not currently directly compatible with Alexa or Apple's Homekit. You can, however, use it with Google Home/Google Assistant via the IFTTT service.

Open Sesame Chamberlain MyQ MYQ-G0301 smart garage door opener Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. $19.98 $50.00 $30 off See at Amazon

meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener

This unit from meross is another affordable, easy-to-install smart garage door opener that has all of the smart functionality you'd expect, PLUS it works with Alexa and/or the Google Assistant for voice control.

Home Smart Home Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener This garage door opener lets you control it using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible voice assistant like Amazon Alexa. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings here. $29.95 $49.99 $20 off See at Amazon

Tailwind iQ3 Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener

The Tailwind iQ3 is one of the best devices on this list for cross-platform compatibility, as this device will work with Google Home, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT. In addition to operating the device via the app or your virtual assistant of choice, Tailwind features a Bluetooth ID and Tailwind vehicle sensor (sold separately) to automatically open the garage door as your vehicle approaches. Plus, it also includes free Amazon tech support!

Smart Buy Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT. $48.95 $99.99 $51 off See at Amazon

Nexx Garage NXG-200 Smart Wi-Fi Remote Control Garage Opener

This smart garage door opener from Nexx works with Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant without a hub, and can be installed in 10 minutes or less! It also features geofencing support, so it can automatically open/close depending on where your vehicle is.

A smarter home Nexx Garage NXG-200 smart Wi-Fi remote control garage opener Use the app or your smart home to open, close, schedule, and monitor your garage door. Get notifications when it's being used (or forgotten about). Have your garage door open automatically as you pull up in your car. Installs in 10 minutes. $79.99 $100.00 $20 off See at Amazon

Do you actually need a smart garage door opener?

Do you need a smart garage door opener? Of course, you don't need one, but oh my goodness wouldn't your life be better with that kind of automation? I can't tell you how many times I've been frustrated because the signal on my garage door clicker in my car wouldn't connect, or the battery in the remote died, and I had to get out of my car and open it manually LIKE AN ANIMAL. So no, you don't need one, but you'll be so much happier once you get one.

Most of the smart garage door openers on the market are easy enough for the average weekend warrior to install, but if you don't feel up to that, you can get someone to put it in for you without breaking the bank (especially with all the money you'll save on these deals!). When you buy through these links at Amazon, you can add expert installation to your purchase. BAM! Done and done.

Oh, and some of these work with Amazon's Key delivery service, so if you like you can have your Amazon deliveries safely and securely deposited in your garage, kept away from nosy neighbors or common porch thieves.

Will my current garage work with these products?

The smart garage door openers on this list have extensive compatibility with hundreds of models and manufacturers. The Chamberlin MyQ-G0301 works with all major garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors, and the meross opener is compatible with hundreds of models, though some may require additional accessories. Even the Tailwind iQ3 and Nexx NXG-200 devices claim that they are compatible with most garage door openers, and offer a long list to prove so on their websites.

We recommend that you check these compatibility guides before purchasing, but chances are if your garage door opener was made in the last 20 years or so, you should be covered here.

Does my smart garage opener need virtual assistant support?

Again, this isn't so much a question of needing virtual assistant support, but having it makes the experience much more frictionless. Having the ability to ask Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to "open the garage door" as you're pulling into the driveway is such a liberating experience, that we'd be hard-pressed to recommend a "smart" garage door opener that didn't have virtual assistant support. Of course, you'll always be able to control your smart garage door opener in an app, but that's not the same as calling out into the air and having your command fulfilled... it makes you feel like you have a genie (garage door opener pun intended).

