Best sleeves for Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in 2022

Equipped with a 13-inch screen and measuring 11.83x9.25x0.6 inches in size, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a versatile computer that flips a full 360-degrees so you can use it as a tablet as well. And while it is built with military-grade durability, you still want to protect it when out and about. While a good sleeve does help, the best sleeves for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 make it easy to slide your laptop in and out, feature a smooth gliding zipper, and offer protection against the elements.

Everything you need Landici Laptop Case Sleeve $15 at Amazon With internal dimensions of 13.7x10.2x1.18 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 will fit nicely inside this sleeve, with a bit of room to spare. Available in seven colors, the sleeve is made from water-resistant polyester Oxford fabric and has foam padding along with a fleece fabric lining, offering three layers of protection. A front accessory compartment can hold other essentials, and the easy-glide zipper is on the side for conveniently side-loading the computer. A handle is on the top for easily carrying it around on its own or pop it into a backpack or briefcase. Room to roam V Voova Laptop Sleeve $16 at Amazon Slightly larger with internal dimensions of 13.38x9.8x0.8 inches, there is room for the computer to shift around a bit in this sleeve. But that's OK because it has a soft and thick velvet lining to keep it protected from impact. Along with the fully lined interior are two, large, front-zipper pockets for holding other accessories and you might be able to fit a notebook or other papers in the main compartment too. Made of water-resistant oxford fabric, it has a retractable handle for easy carrying by hand. Pop of color ProCase Sleeve Case Cover $19 at Amazon Add a pop of color to your day with this case that comes in seven colors with a second color lining the sides for a nice, everyday look that's just as suitable for the office as it is for school. Made of soft and environmentally friendly canvas material, it is slim, portable, and lightweight. With internal dimensions of 14x10x1.1 inches, it comes with a convenient top handle should you want to walk around with it on its own, and a front pocket slot for other essentials, like pens, papers, a mouse, and your phone. Fully open Matein Chromebook Sleeve $12 at Amazon Unlike the others, this sleeve has a full double zipper that runs along the top and both sides so you can fully open it up like a book, 90-180-degrees, to see the Chromebook inside. The computer is secured by an elastic fixing belt and surrounded by shockproof pile lining. Made of water-resistant nylon on the outside, it includes a front pocket for extra storage. Slim and lightweight, it can easily slide into a backpack or carry it on its own under your arm – it doesn't have a handle. Internal dimensions are 13.5x9.5x0.7 inches. Ultimate protection Arvok Laptop Sleeve $10 at Amazon Not only will you get the ultimate in protection with this sleeve, which is made from thick, water-resistant neoprene, but you can also make a fashion statement by choosing from several solid color options as well as patterns like bluebirds, romantic pink images of Paris, dark blue leaves, yellow flowers, and more. Measuring 13.5x9.5x0.78 inches inside, the ultra-slim and lightweight sleeve offers plenty of protection against everything from dust and dirt to shocks, bumps, scratches, scuffs, and spills. It comes with a top-loading zipper and slides into a bag or can be carried under your arm. Go messenger iKammo Laptop Shoulder Messenger Bag $19 at Amazon Along with being a standard laptop sleeve that can accommodate the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with room for extras at 15.35x10.6x0.79 inches in size, this sleeve comes with a detachable and adjustable strap so you can carry it like a messenger bag. Remove the strap and it still has a built-in luggage handle that's comfortable to carry by hand and wide enough to secure around luggage handlebars when traveling. Made of water-resistant and shockproof canvas material, it includes a smooth gliding zipper and front pocket and comes in six color options.

What to look for in an Acer Chromebook Spin 713 sleeve?

While some laptops and Chromebook sleeves are marketed for one particular laptop model or another, it all comes down to size. If the laptop or Chromebook fits snugly, then it's a match! And when it comes to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, the 360-degree convertible Chromebook comes equipped with a 13.5-inch screen, with dimensions of 11.83x9.25x0.6 inches. And sure, it's built to meet military-grade specifications, which means it's ultra-durable on its own. But a case or sleeve still makes sense when you're bringing it along.

You might want a sleeve to fit the Chromebook like a glove or might appreciate some extra room so you can throw other items into the main compartment, like a notebook, papers, or other things (that won't scratch the computer's housing, of course). The best sleeves for Acer Chromebook Spin 713 will offer sufficient protection, no matter if they are a bit bigger or perfectly fitted to the computer, including being made of water-resistant material, equipped with a strong zipper, and containing thick internal lining in case of shocks and bumps.

I'm tempted to grab the Landici Laptop Case Sleeve for my own similarly sized laptop (or my son's Chromebook) because of its really stylish look, three layers of protection, and easy-glide top zipper. I love that it has a built-in handle for carrying it around on its own and the computer is sideloaded for easily sliding it in and out of the case.

If you'd prefer a harder case, though, consider the Arvok Laptop Sleeve, which is ultra-affordable, offers good protection, and is made of thick, water-resistant neoprene. Plus, you can express your personal style, no matter how quirky, with one of the patterned design options versus solid colors.

The TSA-friendly design of the Matein Chromebook Sleeve might prove worthwhile for frequent travelers since the all-around zipper fully opens up to 180-degrees to reveal the laptop inside, secured by the elastic fixing belt.