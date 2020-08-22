The best SideQuest games for Oculus Quest can't pass Facebook's rigorous criteria to get on the official store, but don't let that stop you from booting them up! SideQuest's app features some truly fun VR titles from indie game devs that had their games rejected, as well as proof-of-concept demos for hand-tracking tech and VR mods of classic games like Half-Life. Here are our favorite games and apps available via sideloading, along with information on what apps and files you'll need to make them work.

★ Featured Favorite : To the Top Why Facebook rejected this game, in which robotic cheetahs with jets in their paws soar through beautiful, geometric sandboxes full of obstacles, challenging puzzles, and hidden treasures, we'll never understand. Climb, skate, fly, and fall through 35 maps, with Mirror's Edge-esque time trials encouraging you to improve your movement mechanics and find new, faster paths through levels. $15 at Itch.io

(Side)load up on games

Before booting up the best SideQuest games for your Quest, you'll need to enable sideloaded apps on your headset by following our step-by-step guide. From that point, SideQuest makes playing unofficial titles straightforward. Especially following the recent SideQuest updates, which allows it to run natively with Oculus Link and launch PC versions of SideQuest VR apps. The update also overhauled the UI and sorting options, making it simpler to find trending or genre apps based on your tastes, if our picks don't match yours.

The main benefit of sideloading is to test out games that were once PCVR-only that benefit from Quest's wireless setup. To the Top lets you whip your head around faster to dodge mid-air obstacles and reach your targets, adding immersion as you soar through levels. Similarly, Pavlov: Shack may not match up graphically with its PC counterpart, but the lack of wires makes turning corners hunting for foes more natural.

SideQuest is also a great place to try out Quest's new hand tracking tech because of the number of games supporting it in the official library is surprisingly limited. Most of the best hand-tracking games for Quest can be found on SideQuest instead, often for free. Tea for God incorporates it naturally into its gameplay, while Hand Physics Simulator focuses on putting the tech through its paces.

Best of all, the lack of Facebook curation allows you to try early-access titles that aren't ready for an official release or add unofficial mods to legally purchased content. For instance, you can add unlicensed songs to Beat Saber, or try sideloading the GearVR version of Minecraft or Half-Life Alyx. As a fan of old shooters, I was particularly blown away by the VR mods for Half-Life 1 and Quake 2.