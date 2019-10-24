Best Sennheiser Headphones Android Central 2019

Sennheiser has a large selection of headphones, and finding the best one can be tough. However, we firmly believe the company's HD 600 headphone are by far the best headphone Sennheiser makes due to its excellent sound quality, comfort, and flexibility.

The HD 600 from Sennheiser are by far the best price to performance headphones the company makes. It delivers incredible sound with excellent dynamic range and soundstage without needing an amp. They are open-back headphones, so you'll probably want to use them in the comfort of your own home or a studio. So let's start there. The HD 600 are strictly "at home" headphones due to their open-back design. This means that all of your music will leak, and people around you will hear exactly what you're listening to. However, the trade-off is a super-wide soundstage and excellent dynamic range. The frequency response is as expected for open-back headphones. The midrange and treble are neutral and flat, but the bass is a bit underwhelming. That's mostly due to the open-back design not allowing the bass to bounce back at you. This creates an early bass roll-off meaning you lose a lot of thump and rumble from the low-bass. In terms of comfort, the HD 600 are likely the most comfortable headphones you'll ever wear. The ear cups and headband are made out of soft foam material, and the clamping force isn't terribly strong where it may feel like the headphone is squeezing your head. You won't have to worry about your ears getting warm since it's an open-back headphone, adding to the comfort. Out of the box, the HD 600 uses the much less common 1/4-inch connector, but it does include a 1/4-inch to 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter, which is much more common. This means that you'll be able to plug your HD 600 into practically anything as long as you have the adapter. On the other end, the HD 600 also uses a proprietary connector to connect to the headphone itself. While we don't predict Sennheiser will be leaving the headphone game anytime soon, proprietary connectors aren't ideal. Pros: Excellent dynamic range

Superb soundstage

Great comfort Cons: Bass response can be underwhelming for some

Proprietary connector

Best Overall Sennheiser HD 600 Open sound The Sennheiser HD 600 offer excellent comfort, soundstage, dynamic range, and frequency response. It's only real downside is it uses a proprietary connector. $299 from Amazon

Best Value: Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT are the best bang for your buck when it comes to the company's overall headphone lineup. For its price, the HD 4.40 BT perform great when it comes to sound quality. The low- and mid-bass are overemphasized, giving the HD 4.40 BT some serious punch, while the upper-bass and low-mids are recessed a giving it a good amount of boominess and thump. The mid-mids, upper-mids, and treble are rather neutral and flat, giving you a great sound signature overall that is slightly warm. In terms of comfort, the HD 4.40 BT are pretty decent unless you have more prominent ears. The ear cups and headband are soft, but the headband is a bit thin, so you may experience some discomfort towards the crown of your head if you have a bigger head. The ear cups also don't extend super deep, which makes them uncomfortable for those who have wider ears. The ear cups get pretty warm thanks to the HD 4.40 BT having large, leather-based ear cups. Battery life is excellent for a headphone of any price. The HD 4.40 BT nets you up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. It charges over the aging Micro-USB port, and there's no fast charging, which is a bummer on both accounts. Pros: Great comfort for ideal ears

Long battery life

Solid sound for its price Cons: Micro-USB for charging

Awful comfort for those who have big ears

No fast charging

Best Value Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Solid package If you have a smaller head and ears, the HD 4.40 BT from Sennheiser offers killer battery life and sound quality for its price. $90 from Amazon

Best Active Noise Canceling: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 is a recent addition to the company's headphone lineup, replacing the previous Momentum Wireless. Fortunately, the Momentum Wireless 3 don't disappoint. So let's start with the headlining feature: active noise cancelation (ANC). The Momentum Wireless 3 are up there with the big dogs. If I had to rank ANC performance, the Momentum Wireless would be in third place comfortably. Only being beaten by the Sony WH-1000XM3 (first), and Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (second). The NCH 700 from Bose and the Momentum Wireless 3 are super close, though. The Momentum Wireless 3 are capable of blocking out nearly all low-end/bass noise and midrange noises. Like most other ANC headphones, the Momentum Wireless 3 struggles canceling out treble, but that's expected. The Momentum Wireless 3 suffers from very minimal wind noise as well. The headphone features an ambient sound mode that is enabled with a toggle on the left ear cup. The ambient sound mode of the Momentum Wireless 3 are the best we've heard so far rivaling our previous best the Bang & Olufsen H9i. It sounds very natural and true-to-life as if you weren't wearing headphones at all. By default, enabling ambient sound mode will pause your audio, but that can be adjusted with Sennheiser's smartphone app. Sound quality is excellent with the Momentum Wireless 3 with a neutral low- and mid-bass and slightly recessed upper-bass. The midrange as a whole is very even but recessed somewhat, and the treble is very smooth and neutral. The dynamic range is excellent, and soundstage is above average for an active noise canceling headphone. Comfort is excellent, with no issues with ear fatigue or heaviness on the crown of the head. The ear cups and headband are super soft and comfortable; however, the ear cups do get warm after several hours of usage. In terms of battery life, the Momentum Wireless 3 are on the lower end with only 17 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. They charge over USB-C include a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, along with a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you want to plug them into an older computer to charge. Pros: Excellent sound quality

Superb active noise canceling

Ambient sound mode sounds natural and true-to-life

USB-C for charging Cons: Battery life could be better

Ear cups get warm after several hours of usage

Best Active Noise Canceling Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 Quiet tunes The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 feature excellent sound quality, active noise canceling, and the best ambient sound mode to date. Battery life could be better, though. $400 from Amazon

Best True Wireless: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

If you're specifically looking for Sennheiser true wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless are your best bet. The biggest selling point is its sound quality, which is above average for a true wireless earbud. The bass response is flat, but a bit overemphasized, especially in the high-bass. The low-mids continue that overemphasized response while the mid- and upper-mids are even, neutral and flat. The treble is where the Momentum True Wireless fall apart completely. The low-treble is completely underemphasized, while the mid- and upper-treble is overemphasized, giving the Momentum True Wireless a V-shaped sound that can sometimes sound piercing and sharp to some users. The Momentum True Wireless is best for hip-hop, EDM, and other bass-heavy genres of music. Dynamic range and soundstage are above-average versus other true wireless earbuds but is overall pretty bad compared to other headphones in general. Rated battery life is good with up to 12 hours of listening time with the included charging case. However, the Momentum True Wireless have a known battery drain issue, which will get you much less battery life than advertised. The buds themselves get up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is below average compared to other truly wireless earbuds. The charging case charges over USB-C, which is a bonus, but it does not feature wireless charging of any sort. The case isn't the smallest in the world but can still easily be pocketable. Comfort is decent at best. They are a tad larger in the ear than some other truly wireless earbuds and can cause some fatiguing and feeling of heaviness on your inner ear. The Momentum True Wireless come with four different ear tip options, which gives you some flexibility in terms of fit in your ear canal, though. Pros: V-shaped, fun sound

USB-C for charging

App for iOS and Android Cons: Bass boost may be much for some

Large earbud can cause fatiguing

Best True Wireless Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless No cords listening If Sennheiser can fix battery drain issues, the Momentum True Wireless offer great sound, excellent comfort, and great portability. $250 from Amazon

Best Open-Back: Sennheiser HD 800 S

The Sennheiser HD 800 S are the headphones people love to talk about when they talk about fabulous Sennheiser headphones. The only reason it doesn't make out best overall pick is due to its price. In terms of sound quality, the HD 800 S are excellent for an open-back headphone. The bass rolls off pretty nicely and does get slightly overemphasized in the upper-bass but not enough where most people will hear, the midrange is neutral and flat overall as expected, and the treble is equally as neutral and flat. Soundstage is superb thanks to the open-back design, and dynamic range is excellent here as well. The biggest downside is you'll need to purchase a separate amplifier to make the most of the headphones. It's not a requirement, but you'll have a tough time getting them to a decent volume without an amp. Don't even bother plugging them into your smartphone. That's if you purchase a 3.5mm adapter as the HD 800 S comes with an XLR cord and a 1/4-inch cord with no 1/4-inch to 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter in the box. The other end of the connector is proprietary, meaning if Sennheiser decided to stop manufacturing the cord, you're going to be in for a tough time if your cable ever breaks. Comfort is also excellent with a large headband and super-soft ear cups. You won't have any issues with discomfort, ear fatiguing, or a feeling of heaviness on the head. They also don't get warm thanks to the open-back design. You'll have a ton of audio leaking because of the aforementioned open-back design, so you'll more than likely want to use the HD 800 S when at home or in a private area. They are a bit large, though, so if you have a small head, you may run into issues with getting them properly on your head. Pros: Superb soundstage and dynamic range

Great frequency response

Awesome fit and design Cons: Amplifier is required

Proprietary cable

May be a bit large for some

Best Open-Back Sennheiser HD 800 S Heaven for your ears If you can get passed the amplifier requirement and price tag, the HD 800 S is likely the best headphone you'll ever. $1490 from Amazon

Best Over-Ear: Sennheiser PXC 550

If you're looking for fabulous over-ear headphones but don't care for ANC too much, the Sennheiser PXC 550 may be up your alley. In terms of sound quality, the PXC 550 performs quite well. The bass is probably the biggest disappointment as the bass rolls off quite early. This means the bass won't get as deep as most other over-ear headphones, which translates to a lack of thump and rumble on bass-heavy genres such as hip hop or dance. The rest of the PXC 550 sound signature is solid, being neutral and flat overall with some minor inconsistencies that most people won't hear. The dynamic range is excellent, and soundstage is above-average. Battery life is excellent, with up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled. Unfortunately, the PXC 550 charge over Micro-USB, which is becoming increasingly uncommon. It's still better than using a proprietary connector as some of Sennheiser's headphones use, but USB-C would have been preferred here. Comfort is excellent with no issues with ear fatigue, heaviness, or discomfort with the headband or ear cups. Your ears will get hot after a few hours of usage, though, due to the closed-back design and ear cup material choice. The PXC 550 feature active noise canceling (ANC), but you should probably avoid it because it's not all that good. By not having it enabled, you'll get even better battery life. Sound leakage is kept to a minimum at low volume but starts leaking pretty badly when you start raising the volume. Pros: 30-hour long battery life

Excellent sound quality

Great comfort Cons: Ear cups get warm after several hours of usage

Micro-USB for charging

Isolation and sound leaking is pretty bad

Best Over-Ear Sennheiser PXC 550 Fantastic sound If you avoid using ANC, the PXC 550 from Sennheiser have a solid battery life, excellent sound quality, and decent comfort. $204 from Amazon

Best Neckbud: Sennheiser HD1 In-Ear

Sennheiser isn't known for its neckbud earbuds, but they do have a small selection of them on the market. The HD1 In-Ear are Sennheiser's current best neckbud on the market. Sound quality is good overall but is slightly lackluster compared to other Sennheiser headphones. The low- and mid-bass are only somewhat overemphasized and won't likely be heard by many. However, the upper-bass and lower-mids are much more overemphasized. They give you a warmer sound signature overall, while the mid-mids, upper-mids, and lower-treble are underemphasized by a large margin. It equates to a much darker sound signature. The upper-treble is even and rolls off quite well. Dynamic range and soundstage are decent compared to other neckbud earbuds. Battery life is good at 10 hours on a single charge. This should get most people through their day without much issue. There's no fast charging here, so you'll have to wait around 90 minutes to charge your bud once they are completely depleted. They charge over Micro-USB, which is pretty awful in 2019, but it's better than a proprietary connector. Comfort is pretty good with the HD1. Of course, they have an in-ear design and come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box to maximize comfort and fit. Unlike some other in-ear earbuds, the HD1 gets shoved in your ear rather than laying on top of your ear. Some may find this quite uncomfortable, especially after a few hours of usage. The neckband itself is super light and rests comfortably around your neck without much issue. Pros: 10-hour battery life

Decent sound quality

Comfortable for an in-ear design Cons: No fast charging

Some may dislike in-ear design

Best Neckbud Sennheiser HD1 In-Ear Neck tunes Here's one for those who love neckbuds. The HD1 from Sennheiser lasts a full day, has excellent sound quality, and has great comfort. $114 from Amazon

Bottom line Sennheiser is a veteran in the headphone game and has been making headphones for several decades. The company has introduced some new gear, but the classic Sennheiser HD 600 are still the best headphone the company makes without too many compromises. The HD 600 offers one of the best experiences when it comes to headphones. The sound quality and soundstage are excellent, and comfort is one of the best we've ever tested. It's only real downside is that it uses a proprietary connector. How to choose the best Sennheiser headphones