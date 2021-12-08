Best SD Cards for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 2022

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is the final iteration of the Pi 3 series, and sports great features like 5GHz wireless, Gigabit ethernet, full-size HDMI, and 4 USB 2.0 ports. Plus, there is a microSD card slot that allows you to vastly expand the base storage that is included. For that, we have found the best SD cards for Raspberry Pi 3b that you can use with the Pi 3 B+ to get the most out of this awesome piece of technology.

Which SD card should you buy?

A storage capacity of 32GB isn't a lot for our phones, but it's more than plentiful for an SD card for your Raspberry Pi 3 B+. You'll easily have enough space to use the Raspberry Pi as a print server, a VPN, media center, or even as a full desktop with the SanDisk Ultra 32GB card. At an incredibly affordable price, there's really no reason to go any lower. You can get a bigger card — or a smaller one — but the 32GB card is a nice sweet spot.

But for those who really want the most amount of storage, then you'll want to swing for Samsung's EVO Select 512GB microSD card. The card offers fast read and write speeds, while also being shockproof, water-resistant, and even X-Ray proof. Plus, Samsung includes a 10-year limited warranty if something goes awry with your Raspberry Pi.

An interesting and affordable option if you tend to have slippery fingers is the Povee 128GB Micro SD Card. It literally stands out among memory cards for its colorful design that makes it easy to spot if you drop it on carpet or even outside in the snow or grass.