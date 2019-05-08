Replacing a screen on a new phone can be almost half the cost of a phone like the $400 Pixel 3a, so please, protect that screen before gravity pulls it down to a shattering demise. We'll be updating this guide as we continue to see more and more protectors become available, but here's the best of what's available today.

Will Pixel 3 screen protectors fit the 3a?

The differences between the front of the Pixel 3 and 3a are incredibly slight and most screen protectors will technically fit if you're sidegrading from the 3 to the 3a, but there are some important caveats here:

The Pixel 3a is a little taller, so Pixel 3 screen protectors will leave a few more millimeters exposed near the top and bottom of the phone.

The Pixel 3a doesn't have the front-facing bottom grill like the Pixel 3, so that will leave an unsightly gap at the bottom center of the screen as well.

Unless you for some reason already have Pixel 3 screen protectors laying around, do yourself a favor and buy protectors specifically for the 3a, as they won't have as many gaps in coverage.

Cover your glass

Tempered glass screen protectors are the bulk of the protectors available right now — it's still early days and we'll be updating this guide as more protectors become available — but with Google partnering with InvisibleShield for the Glass Elite, there are still great protectors available for your phone to use once you get yours delivered from Google.

If you're not a fan of the screen protector look, the ESR 2-Pack with its matte edges can help it look your phone look all-original while staying protected.

