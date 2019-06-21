The Moto Z4 is the latest modular phone from Motorola's Z-series line up and it's got a screen that's worth protecting. It features an updated OLED display with great screen-to-body ratio and an optical fingerprint sensor under the glass. Not every protector will fit, so we've rounded up the best tempered glass and film screen protectors for the Z4.

Film might be better for the fingerprint scanner

We mentioned up top about the Moto Z4's in-display optical fingerprint scanner. That's a great feature on its own but it may create more issues if you don't get a perfect installation with your screen protector. Tempered glass is known to cause more issues with in-display fingerprint sensors compared to thinner film screen protectors so that's something to keep in mind.

Our top recommendation is the Mr.Shield Tempered Glass three-pack that gives you three screen reliable screen protectors that should offer the best protection for your Moto Z4. Mr.Shield always backs their products with lifetime replacements in case you have problems installing or it doesn't fit your device properly.

If you'd prefer a film screen protector your best option — and from what I could find your only option — is this six-pack from Supershieldz. Some people find that film screen protectors show scratches faster than tempered glass ones, so having that many backups for such a low price is a deal you can't afford to miss.

