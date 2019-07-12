Best Samsung SSDs Android Central 2019

Choosing the right solid-state drive (SSD) for your PC is vital, especially if it's to be the drive that holds and loads the OS. SATA SSDs took storage to the next level compared to mechanical drives, but NVMe PCIe SSDs like the Samsung EVO PLUS catapults flash storage into the atmosphere with fantastic read and write speeds at a reasonable price. It's the best SSD in terms of performance and value for your PC.

Making a Samsung storage recommendation

Solid State Drives (SSDs) can be just the thing you need when it comes to storing data. If we were to make a single outright recommendation, it would be the Samsung 970 EVO PLUS, offering immense value and high levels of performance, with a strong warranty to back it. So long as you have a spare M.2 slot, this module will deliver read and write speeds up to 3500 MB/s and 3300 MB/s, respectively.

The rather enticing price of the Samsung 970 EVO PLUS is for the 512GB version. If you need more storage, you'll either have to prepare to pay out considerably or plan ahead and pick up more budget-friendly options like a mechanical drive. If you want an SSD-only setup, throwing in a 1TB Samsung 970 QVO would add considerable storage capacity without destroying your available budget.

