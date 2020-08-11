Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

If you recently got your hands on the new Galaxy Watch 3, you want to make sure that it's properly protected. Accidents happen, but a screen protector will keep your investment safe and sound. Check out our favorite screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 3 below!

Keep your Galaxy safe

Whether you're sporting the 41mm or 45mm Galaxy Watch 3, there are plenty of different screen protector options to choose from. You'll be happy to know they all come in multi-packs, so you'll always have a spare available. The Suoman Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector for the 45mm model is ideal when you're looking for that perfect fit without any gaps. Not to mention that it comes with a wet/dry cloth as well as dust removal stickers, so your screen will be looking flawless in no time.

The OMOTON Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Screen Protector for the 41mm model boasts maximum coverage that protects the entire surface of your screen from scuffs and scratches. It's worth noting that you get six screen protectors in this pack, which is an unbeatable deal for the price.

The good news is that any of these screen protectors will give you peace of mind while preserving the pristine state of your new Galaxy Watch 3. As long as you make sure you choose the right size for your model, you'll be on your way to keeping your watch protected from damage.