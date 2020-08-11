Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bands Android Central 2020

Depending on whether you bought the 45 or 41mm model, your new Galaxy Watch 3 will require either a 22 or 20mm band, respectively. There are plenty of options out there, so be sure to choose one that's going to match your style while also providing maximum comfort. Check out some of our favorites!

Glam up your Galaxy Watch 3

If you're planning to take advantage of the new health and fitness updates on the Galaxy Watch 3, you'll want a comfortable band that is ideal for workouts but also looks good enough for daily wear. We recommend the Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band, which comes in over 15 different color options. These bands are available in both the 20 and 22mm sizes, so you can easily find one that works with your particular Galaxy Watch 3 model.

On the other hand, if you're aiming to achieve that traditional timepiece look, you might prefer the Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Band. You'll love having the perfect blend of durability and luxury with this stunning band It's also available in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. Choose from silver, rose gold, and black.

You also can't go wrong with the Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band. After all, you can't beat the quality craftsmanship that goes into the durable design. Enjoy a mix of comfort and sturdiness that's perfect for workouts as well as casual wear. Clearly, there's no shortage of options. Whether you want to glam up your Galaxy Watch 3 or you'd prefer a workout-friendly option that will be kind to your skin, you'll be able to find what you're looking for.