Samsung has done it again as the Galaxy S22 lineup aims to take over the smartphone world over the next year. The company is back with three different models to choose from, and you'll need to pair it with the best accessories. As more and more people are getting back on the road, it's time to find the best Galaxy S22 car mounts available, regardless of which model you end up getting.
iOttie has been making some of the best car mounts for years and the trend continues with the Easy One Touch 5. Just by pressing down on the side arms and placing your phone against the trigger button, the arms will close automatically. This provides a cradle that will perfectly fit the size of your Galaxy S22.
Magnetic mounts are a lot more reliable than your traditional car mounts. Whenever you go over bumps in the road, you won't have to worry about your phone flying off the mount. The only catch here is that you'll need to apply the magnetic plate to the back of your phone (or case) in order to make the magic happen.
When it comes to many car mounts, actually putting your phone in the mount can be a pain. That won't be a problem with the Encased Car Mount as the company has designed its mount so that you can place your phone, or take it out, with just one hand. It's also case-friendly, so you can rest easy knowing it will work with any of the best Galaxy S22 cases.
There are those that enjoy using Google Assistant, while others prefer what Amazon Alexa has to offer. If you fall in the latter camp, you might want to check out iOttie's Easy One Touch Connect Pro. You'll get all of the same great features as the traditional Easy One Touch, but with Alexa built-in. With the iOttie Connect app, you'll be able to activate all of the features that the car mount has to offer, making for an easier, touch-free driving experience.
While most of us rely on window or vent mounts, that isn't exactly conducive for every car owner. Depending on the space in the cabin, you might be better served by using something like the Miracase Adjustable Cup Holder Mount. With this mount, you'll be able to easily adjust it for the perfect height and viewing angle. Plus, it's large enough to house even the beast that is the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Outside of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the largest phone that Samsung has released. This means that you might have a tough time finding a car mount that can properly support your phone if you want to view it in landscape mode. Those problems are solved with the DOODBI Wireless Car Charger Mount, as you'll be able to easily put your phone in the mount and will get some juice flowing while you're driving around.
Picking the best Galaxy S22 car mount is easy
The iOttie Easy One Touch car mount remains our favorite pick, as it's simply just one of the best car mounts out there. You don't have to deal with a frustrating installation, as the company offers different versions based on whether you are mounting your phone to the window, dashboard, or even a CD player. Then, you can press the button and have the arms automatically close in on your phone, creating the perfect convenient mount while you're on the road.
While traditional car mounts are useful, they end up being a bit bulkier, thus taking up a lot of precious space in your car's cabin. That's why we also recommend checking out the best magnetic car mounts like the WixGear Universal Stick On Mount. When installed, you'll be able to rotate or swivel your Galaxy S22 to the perfect angle, without needing to block your windshield or air vents.
