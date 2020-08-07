Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Cases Android Central 2020

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases are protective, grippy, and stylish. While the regular Note 20 doesn't have a glass back, it's still a big, honking phone and you shouldn't dare step out your door without protecting it with a case. From thin and colorful to ruggedly handsome, these are the cases you can trust with your new Note 20.

What are the best cases for the Galaxy Note 20?

The Galaxy Note 20 might be the smaller of the two new phones, but it's still a sizeable phone with a sizeable price tag, so the best cases for the Note 20 will offer grip and impact protection to protect your precious new phone. If you prefer your protection in a more streamlined form, the Spigen Liquid Crystal will let that Mystic Green or Mystic Bronze show through in full glory while still offering great grip and scratch protection. The Samsung Kvadrat Cover also offers up protection

If you prefer a more rugged case, the Speck Predisio2 Grip is grippier than ever and should help your Note 20 survive most reasonable drops; Speck says it can survive up to 13-foot drops but let's hope we never have to actually test that out. The MicroBan coating on it is nice to see, just remember that it's designed to kill odor and stain-causing bacteria, not to kill every virus spore your phone comes in contact with.