Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases Android Central 2020
The Galaxy A71 is a fantastic offering from Samsung that is neatly nestled in the mid-range market. But you wouldn't be able to tell that it's just a mid-ranger by looking at it, as the beautiful display and new camery system look like a part of the S20 family. The worst thing that can happen is for you to be using the new A71 only to have it fall out and get damaged, so here are the best cases you can find.
- Slim and grippy: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
- Leather versatility: Olixar Leather Wallet Case
- Show it off: OtterBox Symmetry
- Natural feeling: KWmobile Wooden Cover
- Sleek protection: Toppix Carbon 9H Bumper
- Back to basics: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Military grade: Caseology Vault
- Surprisingly useful: LEECOCO Clear View Cover
- Classic feel: KWmobile TPU Cover
- Like a tank: Simicoo Armor Impact Tough Case
- Gradient shimmers: ROSAUI Gradient Cover
- With a ring: SENDTHX Ring Case
Slim and grippy: Spigen Liquid Air ArmorStaff Pick
Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is lightweight and form-fitting, giving tactile feedback for all of the buttons on your Galaxy A71. With the unique pattern on the back designed for better grip, it'll be tough to accidentally let your phone slip out of your hands. There's even added protection around the display and camera bump thanks to the raised edges.
Leather versatility: Olixar Leather Wallet Case
Having a case that's as versatile as your phone is pretty important, and the Olixar Leather Wallet doesn't disappoint. This case features two card slots on the inner flap, while offering the ability to prop up your A71 if you want to sit back and watch some videos. Plus, Olixar offers a two-year warranty in the event that something happens unexpectedly.
Show it off: OtterBox Symmetry
Otterbox makes some of the most protective options for a myriad of smartphones, including the Galaxy A71. While you'll get superb protection from the Symmetry case, you will also be able to keep showing off the A71 since this case is clear. Plus, you won't have to worry about multiple pieces when installing or uninstalling the case from your phone with this one-piece design.
Natural feeling: KWmobile Wooden Cover
This case doesn't smell of "rich mahogany" but instead will smell like Walnut. The woodgrain is unique on every case, making for a case that is personal to just your Galaxy A71. While the back is made from wood, the rest of it is made from a hard rubber that offers shock protection for your device.
Sleek protection: Toppix Carbon 9H Bumper
It's not often that you find a case with a glass protector on the back, but that's exactly what you get with the Toppix 9H bumper. There's a slab of tough glass on the back, keeping the polycarbonate back panel protected from any scratches. Then surrounding the edges of your Galaxy A71 is a TPU soft border to protect against scratches and offer some shock absorption.
Back to basics: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Who needs bells and whistles for their case when their phone already has all of that built right in? That's why the Spigen Liquid Crystal is such a great case. It has a basic TPU design, which offers shock-absorption thanks to the reinforced corners, and you'll still get to show off the colorway of your A71 since this case is clear and won't end up yellowing over time.
Military grade: Caseology Vault
Having a case that can keep up with the daily toll of your travels is extremely important and that's what you get with the Caseology Vault. This case is heavy duty but still lightweight since it's made from TPU, but the pattern on the back will also add some grip. Caseology also promises that it will work with most wireless charging pads, so you won't have go back to fiddling with cables.
Surprisingly useful: LEECOCO Clear View Cover
We've seen cases similar to this from Samsung, but LEECOCO's Clear View Cover does something similar at a fraction of the price. This Clear View Cover makes it possible to still view the various bits of information on your lock screen. Along with coming in six different colors, you'll be able to take advantage of the built-in kickstand without adding much bulk to the A71.
Classic feel: KWmobile TPU Cover
If you just want a case that has some cool colors, is flexible, and offers good protection, then you can't miss with the KWmobile TPU Cover. This basic TPU case is capable of withstanding drops, bumps and scratches while still keeping a slim profile. With the rubber backing, you'll be able to keep your phone in your hand instead of having it slip from your grip.
Like a tank: Simicoo Armor Impact Tough Case
Not everyone has a cushy desk job and those folks need a case that can withstand the potential damage found at the workplace. The Simicoo Impact Tough Case provides 360 degrees of protection with four different layers and must be assembled with the included screws. There's even a rope hole on the edge of the case in the event that you need to tie your phone to something while you're working.
Gradient shimmers: ROSAUI Gradient Cover
Basic, plain-jane cases are boring but the ROSAUI Gradient Cover is sure to turn some heads with its unique design. Although the case is partly clear, it has a gradient design that will truly show off the colors of your Galaxy A71 and will be a great talking point. ROSAUI also includes two lanyard holes if you want to attach something like a wrist-strap to your phone to keep it in your possession.
With a ring: SENDTHX Ring Case
Nobody likes having to deal with insurance claims or phone replacements, so it's important to keep your phone in your hands or pocket. The SENDTHX Ring Case makes this easier with the built-in ring on the back that can double as a kickstand when it's time to relax. SENDTHX even made it possible to use this case with magnetic car mounts, so you don't have to find a new car mount just because you picked up a new case.
Protect your investment
While case options for the Galaxy A71 come in a variety of shapes and sizes, we simply cannot deny the simplicity of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case. Spigen produces a fantastic line of cases and that doesn't stop with the Liquid Air Armor. This case features a slim, form-fitting design with military-grade protection and added support on the corners and sides of the phone with its Air Cushion technology. Plus, the edges of the screen and galaxy bump are raised in an effort to keep those micro-scratches away from your device.
However, there are those who want something that has a bit more of a "classy" look, and that's where the Olixar Leather Wallet comes into play. There are two card slots on the inside of the flap, and you can even use this to prop your Galaxy A71 up while you're relaxing. And with the built-in magnetic fastener, you can rest easy knowing that the front flap won't accidentally open, leaving your cards open to falling out of place accidentally.
