Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases Android Central 2020

The Galaxy A71 is a fantastic offering from Samsung that is neatly nestled in the mid-range market. But you wouldn't be able to tell that it's just a mid-ranger by looking at it, as the beautiful display and new camery system look like a part of the S20 family. The worst thing that can happen is for you to be using the new A71 only to have it fall out and get damaged, so here are the best cases you can find.

Protect your investment

While case options for the Galaxy A71 come in a variety of shapes and sizes, we simply cannot deny the simplicity of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case. Spigen produces a fantastic line of cases and that doesn't stop with the Liquid Air Armor. This case features a slim, form-fitting design with military-grade protection and added support on the corners and sides of the phone with its Air Cushion technology. Plus, the edges of the screen and galaxy bump are raised in an effort to keep those micro-scratches away from your device.

However, there are those who want something that has a bit more of a "classy" look, and that's where the Olixar Leather Wallet comes into play. There are two card slots on the inside of the flap, and you can even use this to prop your Galaxy A71 up while you're relaxing. And with the built-in magnetic fastener, you can rest easy knowing that the front flap won't accidentally open, leaving your cards open to falling out of place accidentally.