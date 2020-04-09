Best Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases Android Central 2020

Even though the Galaxy A51 sports the same specs as the A50, the design itself has been overhauled. This brings us a gorgeous new look and feel that you won't want to have damaged during your time with it. That's why we have found the best cases that money can buy for the A51.

There's something for everyone

You can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor, as the case comes from one of the most trusted brands in the business. The combination of Samsung phones and Spigen cases is fantastic, and the Rugged Armor offers a great amount of protection in a slim profile. With Spigen's Air Cushion technology, you'll get added shock absorption, along with raised bezels around the screen and camera bump.

Those looking for a case that offers more functionality then that's where the 32nd Classic Series Wallet comes in. There's a slot on the inside to house a card, and then a pocket to hold any cash or receipts. And with the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing your screen and card will be safe.