Best Samsung Galaxy A51 Cases Android Central 2020
Even though the Galaxy A51 sports the same specs as the A50, the design itself has been overhauled. This brings us a gorgeous new look and feel that you won't want to have damaged during your time with it. That's why we have found the best cases that money can buy for the A51.
- Slim and rugged: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Keep it classy: 32nd Classic Series Leather Wallet
- Defend your phone: Otterbox Defender
- Dual-layers: Spigen Tough Armor
- Drop protection: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
- Don't hide it: Caseology Solid Flex Crystal
- Form-fitting safety: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
- No scratches here: IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case
- A step down: Otterbox Commuter LITE
- Clear and unique: Ringke Fusion X
- Ultra lightweight: Arkour Ultra Thin Cover
- Flexible and precise: Caseology Vault
Slim and rugged: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff Pick
Spigen's Rugged Armor is a constant favorite for many due to its shock absorption and flexibility. There are raised edges around the display and camera bump to protect against accidental scratches. Plus, the buttons offer tactile and solid feedback, so you'll know you're actually pushing them in.
Keep it classy: 32nd Classic Series Leather Wallet
Sometimes, you need a case that is both fashionable and functional. The 32nd Classic Leather Wallet falls under both categories with a built-in card slot and a pocket for some cash. The case also magnetically closes, so it won't accidentally open, leaving the display subjected to scratches.
Defend your phone: Otterbox Defender
Otterbox makes some of the most protective cases, and the Defender Series is the epitome of that. The case features three layers of protection, along with a belt-clip holster that you can use as a kickstand. This version doesn't come with a built-in screen protector, so you'll need to find a compatible one if need be.
Dual-layers: Spigen Tough Armor
The Tough Armor from Spigen offers dual layers of protection with a hard polycarbonate outer shell and TPU inner shell. These will keep your Galaxy A51 safe from drops, along with the MIL-STD 810G certification, to offer more shock absorption. This case also features a built-in kickstand if you want to kick back to some Netflix.
Drop protection: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
Many cases offer drop protection, but many of those are often rated for just a few feet. The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro ups the ante with a drop protection rating of up to 20 feet. There's also a built-in screen protector along with a kickstand on the back.
Don't hide it: Caseology Solid Flex Crystal
What's the point of getting a gorgeous new phone if you can't show it off? The Caseology Solid Flex Crystal case allows you to show off the Galaxy A51 while also offering solid protection. All four corners have been reinforced to absorb most of the shock in the event of an accidental drop.
Form-fitting safety: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Not many folks want a big and bulky case to put their new phone into. The Spigen Liquid Air Armor solves this by offering a form-fitted solution. And the anti-slip surface will help prevent fingerprints while adding comfort and grip.
No scratches here: IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case
It's one thing to have a case that protects your phone from drops, but what about scratches? The IDWAI Liquid Silicone Case offers a non-slip exterior but also sports a soft microfiber lining to provide multiple facets of protection.
A step down: Otterbox Commuter LITE
If the Otterbox Defender is the ultimate in protection, then the Commuter Lite is for those who want something a bit lighter. The case offers a soft inner shell and a hard outer shell but doesn't include a screen protector. Plus, you'll get Otterbox's limited lifetime warranty for as long as you have the Galaxy A51.
Clear and unique: Ringke Fusion X
Ringke's Fusion X is both protective and sleek while offering additional grip with the TPU bumper. You will find raised bezels around the display and camera bump, and Ringke promises that you can still wirelessly charge with the Fusion X.
Ultra lightweight: Arkour Ultra Thin Cover
If you're looking for a case that is "barely there" then you can't go wrong with the Arkour Ultra Thin Cover. The case comes in two different textures to combat fingerprints and offer more grip. The slightly raised edges ensure that your screen won't get accidental scratches when placed face-down on the table.
Flexible and precise: Caseology Vault
Perfect cutouts, lightweight, and improved texture are what you'll get with the Caseology Vault. This TPU case is compatible with most wireless chargers so you can keep your Galaxy A51 juiced up. With the textured back, you can rest easy knowing your phone won't accidentally fall out of your hands.
There's something for everyone
You can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor, as the case comes from one of the most trusted brands in the business. The combination of Samsung phones and Spigen cases is fantastic, and the Rugged Armor offers a great amount of protection in a slim profile. With Spigen's Air Cushion technology, you'll get added shock absorption, along with raised bezels around the screen and camera bump.
Those looking for a case that offers more functionality then that's where the 32nd Classic Series Wallet comes in. There's a slot on the inside to house a card, and then a pocket to hold any cash or receipts. And with the magnetic closure, you can rest easy knowing your screen and card will be safe.
