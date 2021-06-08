Best Samsung Galaxy A42 5G cases Android Central 2021

Like many of its A-series brethren, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G offers a lot of value for money. The mid-range smartphone includes a massive 6.6-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, quad-camera setup, and most importantly, 5G connectivity, all for just under $400. That said, like any modern smartphone, the Galaxy A42 5G also needs a case to survive the rigors of everyday use. There are quite a few of them available out there, so to help you decide, we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy A42 5G cases.

Best overall : Spigen Rugged Armor Staff Pick Spigen's Rugged Armor is made from flexible TPU material and uses "Air Cushion" technology to absorb impact, thus protecting your Galaxy A42 5G from bumps and falls. The case features raised lips around the corners for shielding the display from damage, and its precise cutouts allow easy access to all the ports. $11 at Amazon Best slim profile : Otterbox Symmetry Series Easily one of the best Galaxy A42 5G cases in the market, Otterbox's Symmetry Series is made with more than 60 percent recycled plastic. It also uses a silver-based additive that inhibits microbial growth on the outer surface and conforms to the MIL-STD-810G standard to give your phone solid all-around protection. $50 at Best Buy Best folio style : Samsung S View Wallet Featuring a small rectangular cutout on its top flap, Samsung's S View Wallet lets you answer calls, check notifications, and more, all without even opening the case. It also has a hidden pocket on the inside for stashing cards and loose bills. Since it's a first-party accessory, the fit and finish are impeccable as well. $39 at Best Buy Best clear : Spigen Liquid Crystal Made from TPU material, Spigen's Liquid Crystal is a transparent case that's both flexible and shock-absorbent. Its anti-slip design helps improve the phone's grip in hand, while precise cutouts let you access the phone's microphone, loudspeaker, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio ports with ease. $10 at Amazon Best ultra-thin : Anccer Hard Slim Color Series An ultra-thin case with a thickness of just 0.03 inches, Anccer's Hard Slim Color Series doesn't even feel like it's there on your phone. It is made from polycarbonate and features a smooth matte finish that's resistant to smudges. You also get four colors - black, blue, green, and rose gold - to choose from. $12 at Amazon Best design : UAG Scout Series Boasting a minimalistic one-piece construction and dark accents running along all four edges, UAG's Scout Series is quite the looker. The case is made using antimicrobial TPU material that's soft yet rugged. It also conforms to the MIL-STD-810G standard, ensuring your phone can survive falling from a height of four feet. $30 at Amazon Best rugged : Aliruke Military Grade Series Aliruke's Military Grade Series is a must-have if you plan on using your Galaxy A42 5G in rough environments. The case's two-piece design includes an inner TPU shell reinforced by a hard polycarbonate exterior. It comes with a finger loop on the back, as well as a tempered glass screen protector. $10 at Amazon

What are the best Samsung Galaxy A42 5G cases?

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G shows that a feature-rich smartphone doesn't always have to cost a fortune. The 5G-capable mid-ranger is already quite future-proof, and pairing it with the right case will make sure it'll last even longer, should you choose to buy it.

As great as all of the cases detailed above are, my overall vote goes to Spigen's Rugged Armor. As it's made from lightweight TPU material, it doesn't add too much bulk to the Galaxy A42 5G, which is already quite heavy at around 6.8 ounces. The fact that it comes from a brand as reputed as Spigen also inspires confidence.

On the other hand, Samsung's S View Wallet is a great option for anyone who prefers official accessories. Being a first-party case, it offers flawless compatibility with the Galaxy A42 5G. The mini cutout on its top flap, which allows calls and notifications to be managed without opening the cover, only makes the overall package better.