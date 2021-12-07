Best Samsung fitness tracker 2022

It's safe to say that we at Android Central have tried every wearable tracker size, style, and system, and Samsung's fitness trackers can certainly hold their own against the competition. Samsung offers a few different options for you to choose from and we're here to help you pick the best one for your fitness needs. When you're looking for all the health and fitness features you can get packed into one impressive device, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the best pick. If that's not a good fit, there are other options to consider. We've rounded up a few of the best Samsung fitness trackers for you to choose from.

Best overall: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

For many people, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is still one of the best choices on the market. It's not the newest device out there, but this slim-screened companion checks all of the boxes for fitness tracking, with the sensors and software capable of following everything from your everyday movements to running, gym workouts, and swimming.

With built-in GPS, water resistance up to 50 meters, more secure straps than the original Gear Fit2, and support for offline music from providers like Spotify, the Gear Fit2 Pro offers just enough smartwatch functionality to make you forget that it's a fitness tracker (although there's nothing wrong with that). The long, narrow, curved screen of the Gear Fit2 Pro makes it ideal for looking over your notifications, and the 4GB of internal storage allows you to store your workout playlist from Spotify if you prefer to leave your phone behind on your morning run.

Who should buy this tracker?

The Gear Fit2 Pro is the best Samsung fitness tracker for many reasons, like its size and weight. It'll never get in the way when you're exercising. At the same time, it doesn't look especially nice if you're trying to wear it with fancier attire. However, if you're solely investing in a tracker for fitness tracking, this is an ideal choice.

On that note, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is a perfect companion for runners, joggers, and Galaxy users who are looking for a wearable that will give them the workout tools and the information they need to achieve their fitness goals. The Gear Fit2 Pro's screen is longer, brighter, and better than almost any other fitness tracking band out there today. Considering this tracker was released well over a year ago, that feat is quite impressive.

Best value: Samsung Galaxy Fit

Perhaps you're on a budget and want to find a reasonably priced Samsung fitness tracker. If that's the case, you'll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Not only is it affordable but it also brings a lot to the table when it comes to tracking and other key features. It's not a smartwatch, but it's smart alright. The Galaxy Fit is meant to seamlessly integrate into your daily life. Once it's set up, you can get going and forget about it. Sync it with your smartphone for access to apps, like alarm, calendar, and weather. You'll only have to charge this fitness tracker once a week, which is a nice bonus

Speaking of apps, the Samsung Health app comes pre-programmed into the Galaxy Fit. This allows you to set new goals for your mile time. You can also closely monitor your progress in real-time. Manage your health and stay motivated to get healthier from the convenience of your wrist. Keep in mind there's also the Samsung Galaxy Fit e, which is essentially a 'lite' version that's more affordable but has fewer features. You get a monochrome OLED display, a smaller battery, and fewer automatic tracking capabilities.

Who should buy this tracker?

The Galaxy Fit is the best Samsung fitness tracker is a phenomenal option for users who are always on the go. This device was designed to get to know you and your habits. There are up to 90 activities you can select manually, six of which are automatically detected when you start the exercise: walking, running, cycling, elliptical, rowing, and dynamic workouts. This is a blessing for someone who is focused on their workout and doesn't want to manually select it each time. It's also got a MIL-STD-810G rating, which means it's durable enough to withstand extreme conditions.

When you're serious about your fitness goals, the Galaxy Fit will be, too. It's capable of tracking your water and caffeine intake, daily steps, calories burned, and so much more. It also monitors your sleep and heart rate. Really, what more could you ask for? Fitness fanatics who don't feel the need to go all out with their fitness tracker while still getting the essentials will love this one.

Best for basics: Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Source: Samsung (Image credit: Source: Samsung)

If you're interested in the company's newest model, you might prefer the Samsung Galaxy Fit2. It's also a budget-friendly option, so you don't have to worry about spending a fortune on this Samsung fitness tracker. You'll appreciate how the Galaxy Fit2 covers the basics while still offering the efficiency you crave from a wearable, including automatic activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring (with a twist), sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and more.

Your heart rate is tracked a bit differently on the Samsung Galaxy Fit2. This tracker has a photoplethysmography sensor, which is a more affordable heart-rate technology. It works by measuring changes in the surface of your skin to detect blood volume changes. The only downside here is that you won't receive real-time alerts of changes in your heart rate. Like the predecessor, you'll need to rely on connected GPS with your phone to track your route during an activity. This model doesn't have a MIL-STD-810G rating, but it is waterproof up to 50 meters.

Who should buy this tracker?

As you've probably gathered by now, the Fit2 isn't drastically different from the original Galaxy Fit. The only reason that you might want to stick with the original model is if you need the military-grade durability or if you don't want to live without the full heart-rate monitoring experience.

Aside from those two differences, you'll find that the Samsung Galaxy Fit2 is quite similar to the previous tracker. You'll even have a few improvements to look forward to. This time around, you can look forward to longer battery life and a larger AMOLED display. If you want a Samsung fitness tracker that's affordable, easy to use, and good at covering the basics, you'll be in good hands with the Fit2. Most importantly, you won't have to charge it at the end of each day.

Best Samsung fitness tracker: Which one is right for you?

It's rare that the best option is packed with so many great features, but the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro has managed to pull it off. It's no wonder that it continues to be one of the best Samsung fitness trackers you can buy. While your final decision will come down to personal preference and what your needs are, it's hard to pass up a tracker that can do it all. It won't get in the way during your workouts, either. Go about your day while your Samsung fitness tracker monitors your activity.

What's the difference between a Samsung fitness tracker and a Samsung smartwatch?

Nowadays, you'll find there is a bigger focus on Android smartwatches than there is on fitness trackers. As technology becomes more advanced, users are willing to pay more for extra features. This is especially true if you're already a fan of wearing a watch and you also want it to track your fitness while offering other unique features. After all, who doesn't want to enjoy the best of both worlds in one highly efficient wearable?

Much like the options on this list, fitness trackers are primarily designed to monitor certain aspects of your daily health and activity. For some users, this is all they need from their device. If you'd rather not have a bulky watch on your wrist during high-intensity workouts, a small buy mighty fitness tracker is a perfect solution.

However, if you'd like to do more than track the basics, you'll probably be more content with a smartwatch. Today, most fitness smartwatches offer a decent level of activity tracking. In fact, some models are solely focused on fitness and bring even more to the table than standard activity trackers do.

If you also want access to premium features, like contactless payments, advanced health/fitness insights, easier navigation, music storage, and LTE connectivity, you'll be much happier with a watch. The Samsung Galaxy Active 2 covers all of these wonderfully. Not to mention that smartwatches tend to be much more fashionable than fitness trackers!

If you're thinking about leveling up from a standard fitness tracker and you want a more well-rounded experience from your wearable, you might be interested in buying a Samsung smartwatch instead. You can expect to pay more for it, but if you're looking for extra features and functionality, it just might be worth the investment. Luckily, there's no shortage of options in that department.

