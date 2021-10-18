Best S Pen accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android Central 2021

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn't come with an S Pen Fold in the box, the optional Samsung Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition is by far one of the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's a valuable tool that lets you get the most out of your phone for writing, taking notes, sketching, and even navigating menus using its slim 1.5mm pen tip. It even comes with a stylish carry pouch. There are more accessories you can purchase alongside the S Pen to complete the package. Here are some of the best S Pen accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Keep it together : YXE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (2021 Release) Leather Case Staff Pick This sleek case is not only made of gorgeous leather, it also has a convenient slot on the back to keep the S Pen safe when not in use and easily accessible when you need it. Available in black or brown, it's a sturdy case for protection against drops and bumps and on-the-go productivity. $30 at Amazon Complementary use : iClever BK08 Folding Keyboard Sometimes, a stylus isn't enough and you want to be able to fully type while on the go more comfortably than you would using the pen to screen. This folding keyboard is an excellent addition to the mobile set-up. And because it's folds up neatly, it's easy to slot in your backpack, briefcase, or purse. It connects universally via Bluetooth and can even sync with up to three devices. $50 at Amazon Keep track of your life : Todoist app Who doesn't love a good to-do list? This app is one of the best when it comes to managing tasks and when used with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S Pen, you can easily keep your to-do list updated. Leverage the two screens with a view of main list on one side and a sidebar on the other so you can see and update everything at once, from your grocery list to work projects to-dos. Free at Google Play Jot it down : Samsung Notes app The perfect pairing for the Samsung S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the Samsung Notes app, which works seamlessly with both the phone and the pen for jotting down notes in class or a meeting, making footnotes, voice recordings, and more. You can even import memos you have already made on the phone for further annotation. Free at Google Play Simple carry solution : Ringke Pen Holder If you already invested in a protective case before deciding to invest in the S Pen, this pen holder is a neat and affordable solution to use until you upgrade to a new case. The PU leather pen holder comes with 3M adhesive so you can affix it to virtually any case to secure the S Pen. It comes in a three-pack, too, so you can use the others with your written notebook and pen or keep them as spares. $10 at Amazon Upgrade your Pen : Samsung Galaxy S Pen Pro Technically, this isn't an accessory for the S Pen but rather an upgrade to the higher-end version of the device, which is also compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Pro model adds Bluetooth for connecting to other compatible Samsung devices so you can easily switch among them. Select certain content to save and transfer to the other screen if you want to go from laptop to smartphone, for example. And the Pen works with the SmartThings app so you can keep track of its location in case it's misplaced. $100 at Amazon

What S Pen accessories should you get for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Before you can consider grabbing the best S Pen accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you'll need to grab the S Pen itself. Sadly, despite the high cost of the premium smartphone, the Galaxy X Fold 3 does not come with an S Pen in the box. But it's one of the most valuable tools you can grab for the device, so it's worth the extra investment.

Once you have one, a handy case that can protect both the phone and the S Pen is a worthwhile investment. While the ideal option is a case that has a slot for the S Pen, like the YXE one, you might have another style idea in mind. For example, if you have your eye on one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases that doesn't have an S Pen holder, you can opt for the Ringke Pen Holder and adhere it to the case using the strong 3M adhesive. This accessory can also be used to keep the Pen secured to something else if you prefer, like in your car or even a Galaxy tablet case if you use both devices together often.

Naturally, some of the best accessories for the S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are apps that leverage its precise 1.5mm tip and smooth writing or sketching experience. So, you'll want to look at the best apps to get the most out of your phone and S Pen experience.