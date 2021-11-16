Using one of the best robot vacuums to help you keep your house clean may be one of the best decisions you can make. Over the past few years, robot vacuums have become much smarter; they last longer and clean better. Options like the Roborock S5 Max, which happens to top the list of our best robot vacuums, lets you control it with just your voice. It can be set to run on a schedule, always vacuums in tidy, back and forth lines, and its sensors help prevent it from bumping into everything. What are the best robot vacuums you can buy today? There are a LOT of great robot vacuum models available right now, and picking the right one can be a difficult task. We've done the research, though, and narrowed down all the picks into a concise list of only the top robot vacuum picks. Our complete list is below, but we believe that when you look for a single best overall pick, the Roborock S5 Max is the best robot vacuum on the market today for most people. It offers all the standard features you'd expect to see in a robot vacuum, like scheduling, long-lasting battery life, powerful suction, and more. It can be controlled through an app or using an assistant like Amazon's Alexa. It's a bit more expensive than most others, but the price gets easier to justify once you see what it can do. We also have some great picks from companies like Roborock, Ecovacs, iLife, Eufy, Neato, and more if you are looking for something more affordable. These are all well-known brands and offer a ton of great features across various models.

1. Roborock S5 Max The best robot vacuum overall $460 at Amazon Bottom line: The Roborock S5 Max is a powerful and reliable vacuum that maps your home for efficient cleaning and easily sucks up pet fur. It's an excellent option for any home.

Category Roborock S5 Max Suction power 2000 Pa Cleaning area 2000 ft2 / 186 m2 Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet Run time Up to 180 min Dustbin capacity 0.46 liters Mapping ✓ Mop function ✓ Recharge and resume ✓ No-go zones ✓ Works with app ✓

Pros: Wi-Fi connectivity

Alexa, Google Assistant, iRobot HOME app

Schedule cleanings

Recharge and resume

Anti-fall/bump sensors Cons: Louder than some other vacuums

Only comes in one color There are many things to consider when trying to pick the best robot vacuum, and through our testing, we've discovered the Roborock S5 Max is the top pick for most people. It offers a pretty solid combination of features and cleaning power, and while it's a bit on the more expensive side, it's not the most expensive option. It's a Wi-Fi-connected model, which enhances all the features and allows you to control it anywhere. You can use the Roborock app to set schedules, define no-go zones, and much more. The vacuum itself has many sensors built in to help prevent it from running into walls, objects and falling down staircases. With schedules, you can customize it to run at specific times on different days or at the same time every single day. It's best to have a bit of consistency, so you can do a double check before the vacuum runs. You'll want to ensure no cords are laying around, the doors are opened or closed as needed, etc. Another awesome thing about this model is that it has an impressive run time of up to 180 minutes per charge. That way, it's more likely to be able to clean everywhere you need it to in one go. It's a great pick for homes with pets as it uses rubber brushes for picking up debris and fur. It always cleans in an orderly back and forth motion, leaving perfect vacuum lines in your carpet. With its powerful suction, it works perfectly on both hard floors and low to medium-pile carpets.

2. iLife V3s Pro The best budget robot vacuum $160 at Amazon Bottom line: If you're looking for a quality, budget robot vacuum, you need to look no further than the iLife V3 Pro. It's operated by remote control, has a long run time, and is a reliable little device.

Category iLife V3 Pro Suction power 600 Pa Run time Up to 90 min Dustbin capacity 0.3 liters Mapping x Mop function x Recharge and resume x Works with app x Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Inexpensive

Runs up to 100 minutes

Schedule cleaning times

Comes with remote

Smart sensors Cons: Doesn't map rooms

No Wi-Fi or voice assistant connectivity

No app Not all of the best robot vacuums come with an expensive price tag, and these days you can find some really great options at extremely affordable prices. If budget is a top concern for you, the iLife V3s Pro is one of the best robot vacuums out there at well under two hundred bucks. It's a bit more simplistic than others like the Roborock S5 Max or the Roborock S6, but that doesn't mean it's bad by any means. In terms of features on the iLife V3s Pro, you can still schedule it, but instead of being done via an app, you will do it all from the included remote. It runs for up to 100 minutes, nearly half an hour longer than our top pick, making it great for larger homes. There are no fancy features like Wi-Fi connectivity, no-go zones, etc., but there is a full set of sensors to prevent it from running into everything, falling downstairs, and more. This model is purely a vacuum, and it does not include any mopping features. It's perfect for people who are unsure whether or not a robot vacuum is even practical for them and allows you to affordably test out a great robot vacuum without investing much in terms of money. You don't have to look far around the internet to find many buyers saying great things about this model. Be sure to give it a shot today and see if it's the best robot vacuum for you.

3. Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI The best object detection $735 at Amazon Bottom line: This is a premium vacuum for anyone looking for the most conveniences and features. It does an excellent job of cleaning floors and can also double as a pet camera.

Category ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI Suction power 2500 Pa Run time Up to 180 min Dustbin capacity 0.24 liters Mapping ✓ Mop function ✓ Recharge and resume ✓ Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Smart object detection and avoidance

Learns and adapts to your home

Runs up to 180 minutes

Intuitive app

Powerful suction Cons: Expensive

No sliding camera cover In our Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI review, we discovered this is a phenomenal robot vacuum for anybody willing to pay a little extra for the most conveniences. It features a camera to help it better detect objects in its path and uses advanced AI to learn and adapt to your home. It can even recognize obstacles and then mark them on the app map. So, for instance, it might tell you it avoided shoes in the hallway or a large cable in your living room. Object detection isn't perfect, but it's by far the best we've seen in any robot vacuum to date. You can control the vacuum and view the camera feed using the app. That means you can use the T8 AIVI to check on your home when you're on vacation or simply check in with your dog while you're at work. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a sliding camera cover, although when it's docked, the camera is blocked. Since it has a long run time and provides excellent suction, this intelligent unit will leave a perfect back and forth line in your carpet while truly cleaning it. If you're willing to spend even more, the T8 AIVI is also compatible with an Auto-Empty Station, so you only have to take the debris out to the dumpster about once a month. When coupled with that accessory, this cleaner seriously becomes one of the best robot vacuums for pets since it can handle large gobs of fur without needing you to empty the dustbin. The app is super easy to use and gives you plenty of controls like setting up cleaning schedules, no-go zones, and even determining how strong the suction is on the vacuum.

4. Roborock S6 The longest-lasting robot vacuum $430 at Amazon Bottom line: The Roborock S6 always cleans in tidy, back and forth lines and will always clean every area of your home. You can use the app to set up virtual no-go zones or tell it to clean a specific room in your house. It's one of the very best vacuums on this list.

Category Roborock S6 Suction power 2000 Pa Run time Up to 180 min Dustbin capacity 0.48 liters Mapping ✓ Mop function ✓ Recharge and resume ✓ Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros Runs up to 180 minutes

Works with Alexa

Controlled with app

Has mop mode

Tackles large areas Cons Small dustbin

Mop modes don't detect carpets In our Roborock S6 review, we learned that this vacuum offered the longest battery life while still being an attractive option. When in quiet mode, it can run for up to 180 minutes before needing to recharge. That means it can reach more areas in your home in one go. Unfortunately, the dustbin is on the small side, so you'll need to change it out more frequently than you would with some others. To get started, you can either give a voice command using Amazon Alexa or use the Mi Home app. This unit has different modes to take care of a variety of situations. One of those modes includes mopping. Attach a microfiber towel to the underside, and the unit will spritz a small amount of water as it goes. It's designed to leave your floors relatively dry, so you don't worry about your hardwood flooring getting damaged. While it can suck up a decent amount of debris and dust, it, unfortunately, can't detect the difference between carpet and floor, so the unit might attempt to mop your carpets. You'll just need to redirect it if it's heading somewhere you don't want it to go.

Category Neato Botvac D6 Suction power 1400 Pa Run time Up to 75 min Dustbin capacity 0.7 liters Mapping x Mop function x Recharge and resume x Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Mapping

Can set No-Go lines

Anti-bump sensors

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Watch

Automatically recharges itself

Alerts you to empty bin Cons: Only runs up to 75 minutes

No rotating side brushes Have you ever walked to a corner of your home and discovered a nasty buildup of dust and hair? The round design of most robot vacuums makes it hard for them to reach these cornered dust piles. Unlike other vacuums, the Neato Robotics D6 has a flat side, which allows it to reach these corners better and suck up neglected debris. Just be aware that it doesn't have side brushes. Instead, it employs sensors to help it navigate around objects and furniture. It isn't the most expensive unit on the market, but the price is mid-range. That's because it offers several advanced features, like mapping. You'll need to take the time to map your home with the device, but once that's done, the vacuum will be able to clean in a more orderly fashion. You can even set boundary lines to prevent the vacuum from entering specific locations. This vacuum won't run as long as other units as it tops out at 75 minutes. But it will go back to its charging dock on its own and will alert you if the bin gets full. You can control it using the app, Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Watch.

6. Roborock S7+ Top pick for those with pets $950 at Amazon Bottom line: The Roborock S7+ is a perfect fit for any home. It leaves perfect vacuum lines, creates an intelligent map of your home, and can easily be controlled by an app. Plus, the included auto-empty station can hold several weeks' worth of fur.

Category Roborock S7+ Suction power 2500 Pa Run time Up to 180 min Dustbin capacity 0.47 liters Mapping ✓ Mop function ✓ Recharge and resume ✓ Auto-empty dock ✓ Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Runs up to 180 minutes

Scheduled cleanings via app

Mapping

Included self-empty dock

Carpet boost

Has mop mode Cons: Expensive Things are a little different when you're looking for the best Robot Vacuum for pet hair. In addition to having the longest battery life on this list, we learned in our Roborock S7 review that this device is great at sucking up fur and allergens. Also, having 180 minutes of run time means it can reach more areas. The vacuum detects when it's on the hardwood floor or the carpet and increases the sucking power when on the latter. This is a smarter device than others as it can map your home and thus clean your floors in an organized fashion rather than randomly bouncing around. You can even tell it not to enter specific locations. It has a smallish dustbin; however, the included auto-empty station makes it so that it completely empties its load whenever the vacuum returns to charge. As a result, you only have to empty the bag full of fur every few weeks instead of every day. The vacuum can be purchased on its own and is a magnificent choice. But if you're willing to pay the price for the vacuum bundled with the dock, cleaning up after your pets will become much more manageable.

Category Yeedi Vac Station Suction power 3000 Pa Run time Up to 200 min Empty Station capacity 2.5 liters Mapping ✓ Mop function ✓ Recharge and resume ✓ Auto-empty dock ✓ Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Runs up to 200 minutes

Intuitive app

Mapping

Included self-empty dock

Mop & Vacuum Cons: Expensive

Doesn't do well with fur If you've got a larger home, then Yeedi Vac Station is a great vacuum for you. It has the longest run time we've ever seen on a vacuum being able to go for up to 200 minutes before needing a recharge. Then when it does run out of juice, it heads back to the dock to recharge and dumps anything it's collected. Once it's gotten enough battery, it will resume cleaning where it left off. The only downside is that the Empty Station can get clogged relatively easily by pet fur. As such, it works better in pet-less homes. It works beautifully on both hard floor and carpets and can both vacuum and mop. Owners can set cleaning schedules, place no-go zones, and make several other changes in settings.

Category Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Suction power 2000 Pa Run time Up to 100 min Dustbin capacity 0.6 liters Mapping x Mop function x Recharge and resume x Works with app ✓ Floor types Hardfloor and Carpet

Pros: Sensor prevents bumps and drops

Handles medium-pile carpets

Four modes

Works with EufyHome app and voice assistants

Runs up to 100 minutes

Decently priced

Comes with remote Cons: Doesn't come with boundary strips

No mapping The last thing you want is for your expensive robot vacuum to take a fatal tumble down a flight of stairs. You could always put up a baby gate, but it would just be nicer if you didn't have to worry about it in the first place. The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max features more than 10 infrared sensors to detect both ledges and obstacles to prevent your machine from getting damaged. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge to clean a large area of your home. You can also set up a cleaning schedule on the EufyHome app so that the vacuum cleans when everyone is out of the house. Since the sensors are in place, you won't have to worry about the device falling anywhere while you're away. If you happen to be out and about and want the vacuum to start cleaning, you simply open the app and choose from four different modes. Since it has built-in Wi-Fi, you can also use voice controls via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It even comes with a remote if you'd prefer to control it that way. It works great on anything from hardwood floors to medium-pile carpets. This particular vacuum doesn't come with boundary strips, and you cannot set up a no-go zone through the app. This means that you'll need to physically barricade areas that you don't want your vacuum entering. Unfortunately, it doesn't map your home either. However, considering the features it offers and the relatively low price, this is an excellent vacuum for any multi-level house.

