There are many choices when it comes to charging cables. For the Oculus Quest, a USB-C cable is provided for charging. But, what are your options if that cable is lost or damaged? Most cables will provide the charge you need, but why accept a mediocre charge when you can have the best?
The reliable one: Anker Powerline+Staff pick
This strong, braided cable will withstand quite a bit of use. Perfect if you're always on the go and need something that will withstand a lot of wear and tear.
Precision manufacturing: Belkin USB-IF Certified cable
This cable is manufactured with precision to protect your device's components. Coupled with a power charge, this cable will meet all your Quest charging needs.
Budget cable: Cable Matters USB-C Cable
This cable provides an affordable, but reliable option to charge your Quest. Designed to be repeatedly unplugged, it's perfect for a device that needs constant recharging.
Versatile and stylish: JSAUX USB Type C Cable
This cable is built with military grade materials, and comes in many stylish colors. In addition, it provides a fast charge, which will guarantee you will be back to your VR session in no time at all.
USB-C to USB-C: UGREEN USB C Cable
In the event that you lose your Quest cable, but still have the included plug, you might consider buying another USB-C to USB-C cable. This way you can still charge your Quest from an outlet as opposed to a USB port.
As you can see, in the event that you lose or damage your Quest's charging cable, there are many options to choose from. These are the best options we've found for the Quest, and will be suitable replacements for your original cable. My personal favorite is the Anker Powerline+. Anker is one of the most reputable brands when it comes to power and charging products, and the same goes for the Powerline+.
