If you're looking for an inexpensive way to enter the world of DIY electronics, a Raspberry Pi is a great place to start. It's a well-built, small PC board that uses standard input and outputs for audio and video, standard USB ports, a set of simple input/output pins to connect to just about anything, and most importantly, a huge collection of accessories and a vast community of developers. This spells success whether you're building a hobby project or a prototyping something more complicated.

Get started in DIY

You can do so much with a Raspberry Pi. Yes, you. This little PC board was designed with education in mind so it's easy to learn, fairly simple to master, and extremely powerful when used to control things like a smart home or robot. Best of all, they're incredibly inexpensive.

You'll find kits for every level of skill and out staff pick — the Kano Computer Kit — is perfect for most people who aren't quite sure where to start. Like the Pi itself, it was designed as a STEM tool for kids that have an interest in building a PC and programming, but it's a complete system for everyone that's super easy to get started with.

At the other end of the spectrum is CanaKit's Ultimate Starter Kit which includes the Pi and essentials like a power adapter and an SD card, then branches out by bundling a breadboard, jumpers, a GPIO Bridge and a handful of parts like LEDs, resistors, buttons and other tiny things you'll need if you want to do a little more than just the basics. I've used this CanaKit (or its older equivalent) several times for small projects and love having everything I need and not paying anything extra for those tiny parts.

Or just buy the PiCar and have a load of fun out in the parking lot. You know you want to.

